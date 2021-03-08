'One and done' Johnson & Johnson vaccine debuts in Lewis and Clark County

Dan Kerpa got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday, noting he was happy to be a vital pawn in the ongoing scientific battle against the coronavirus.
Well, actually, he likened himself to being a “lab rat.”
Kerpa was among the 500 people expected to go through an assembly line of nurses and volunteers at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds who were the first to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires one dose instead of two as needed for other COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.
“That was excellent,” Kerpa said shortly after getting his shot, adding he would have participated, even if it meant he’d have to get two doses.
“It’s doesn’t matter to me,” he said, adding that a second dose would have given him another chance to see the nurses.
“This was well done,” Kerpa said of the system set up to vaccinate people quickly.
Brett Lloyd, emergency coordinator with Lewis and Clark Public Health, kept tabs on the progress and jokingly wore a badge coworkers had made him that said “Grand Poohbah.” He said the 500 appointments for the Johnson & Johnson doses were gone within 20 minutes.
He said people were not only excited to get the shot, but one shot.
“People who are needle adverse are one and done,” he said.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced earlier this month the state would get 8,700 doses of the newly approved vaccine.
Lewis and Clark County is now in Phase 1B+, which is for people 60 and older and people aged 16-59 years with medical conditions not included in Phase 1B who may be at an elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
The county posted Monday it has given 19,880 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It has 12,296 people who have received one dose and 6,954 who have had two doses.
The county has had 6,409 COVID-19 cases. Of those, 6,251 have recovered and 68 people have died.
The local vaccine planning group is spearheaded by Lewis and Clark Public Health, PureView Health Center, St. Peter’s Health, Carroll College and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Care Van Program.
The state posted Monday that 308,745 doses have been administered and 115,390 Montanans have been fully immunized.
The state of nearly 1 million residents has had 100,959 cases of COVID-19 and 97,977 have recovered. There have been 1,381 deaths. There were 46 new cases reported Monday at covid19.mt.gov.
Lisa McMahon, a registered nurse with St. Peter’s Health, said people were elated to get the vaccine.
She said the vaccine was not only good news for residents, but also for health care workers on the front lines.
“People are so hopeful and enthusiastic,” she said. “It feels like we are going to get out of this.”
Kathleen Turner said she felt great after getting her shot and was thankful she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I feel good I don’t have to come back,” she said.
Kerpa said he had no qualms about taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I’m a lab rat, I guess, but I am OK with that,” he said.
