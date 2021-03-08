'One and done' Johnson & Johnson vaccine debuts in Lewis and Clark County

Dan Kerpa got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday, noting he was happy to be a vital pawn in the ongoing scientific battle against the coronavirus.

Well, actually, he likened himself to being a “lab rat.”

Kerpa was among the 500 people expected to go through an assembly line of nurses and volunteers at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds who were the first to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires one dose instead of two as needed for other COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

“That was excellent,” Kerpa said shortly after getting his shot, adding he would have participated, even if it meant he’d have to get two doses.

“It’s doesn’t matter to me,” he said, adding that a second dose would have given him another chance to see the nurses.

“This was well done,” Kerpa said of the system set up to vaccinate people quickly.

Brett Lloyd, emergency coordinator with Lewis and Clark Public Health, kept tabs on the progress and jokingly wore a badge coworkers had made him that said “Grand Poohbah.” He said the 500 appointments for the Johnson & Johnson doses were gone within 20 minutes.