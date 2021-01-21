Once you go to war, the war never ends

Many white men and women from middle class homes managed to avoid being drafted into this war.

America was blown apart by the Vietnam War protests, which even led to the decision by LBJ not to seek a second term as president.

I’ve noted before that this is my generation. I’m approximately the same age as these men. My generation was being drafted and nearly tens of thousands died. The Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. is heart-wrenching.

I was drafted, and chose to enlist in the Air Force. But hearing issues -- verified by repeated tests -- resulted in my not being accepted by any branch.

The five friends did my job during those years. I was one of the white middle class that did not join them.

After being tested for a final time in Seattle, a colonel pulled me aside and asked if I would like him to pull some strings to get me a desk job. I politely said I would go to grad school, instead.

At that point, he walked me to his secretary: “Show this man out. He’s a physical reject!”