Once you go to war, the war never ends

Da 5 Bloods
Netflix
(R)
Grade: B+
Four black Vietnam vets –“blood brothers from that damn jungle” -- return to the killing fields to reflect, to cry and to try to find the grave of one of a fallen friend.
“This time when we go back, you’re coming with us, brother.”
They are also searching for gold they buried somewhere.
Inevitably, they are overwhelmed by memories of those who died next to them. I’m sure they feel guilty that they somehow survived, while their squad leader, “Stormin’ Norman,” died.
They encounter Vietnamese who fought against them – and who will never forgive the damage America did to the region, including napalming children and destroying villages. Even 50 years later, that war still lives on in the hearts and souls of people on both sides of the Pacific.
Writer/director Spike Lee has delved deeply into these men and invited us to share their grief and pain as they relive their Vietnam nightmare.
The script shines a light on race and class discrimination in that war. The ground troops were disproportionately black and poor.
Many white men and women from middle class homes managed to avoid being drafted into this war.
America was blown apart by the Vietnam War protests, which even led to the decision by LBJ not to seek a second term as president.
I’ve noted before that this is my generation. I’m approximately the same age as these men. My generation was being drafted and nearly tens of thousands died. The Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. is heart-wrenching.
I was drafted, and chose to enlist in the Air Force. But hearing issues -- verified by repeated tests -- resulted in my not being accepted by any branch.
The five friends did my job during those years. I was one of the white middle class that did not join them.
After being tested for a final time in Seattle, a colonel pulled me aside and asked if I would like him to pull some strings to get me a desk job. I politely said I would go to grad school, instead.
At that point, he walked me to his secretary: “Show this man out. He’s a physical reject!”
I can still hear that voice ringing in my ears. Part of me was enormously relieved, but another part still wrestles with not doing my part, even if it was an unjust unnecessary war. Join me for a beer, sometime, and help me think this through, yet again.
The best parts of this film are extraordinary -- as is the cast, led by Delroy Lindo who may earn an Oscar nomination. We share honest reflections by good men, who are often in tears.
Unfortunately, Lee was not content for this to be a philosophical/psychological drama. Instead, he adds the quest for gold bars, a touch of romance and tops that off with a bloody finale.
That ending drives home two themes: That “gold does strange things to people” and that the Vietnam War is still being waged.
The best parts are so extraordinary that I’m willing to forget the box office embellishments.
I’ll share a few moments that are still with me.
“I’m f**’d up inside. I’m broken,” says one, in tears. “Once you've been in war, you know, there really is no end.”
He speaks for many Vets from all wars – and their families.
The brothers have a spiritual ritual that they call up when they are low. They form fists and put all hands in the center, with the last hand over all others.
“Fists up, bloods!”
None of them fares well when they find Norman’s grave. And a flashback war scene of a beloved soldier diving on a grenade is shattering, too. The five brothers play themselves in war scenes, paunch and all.
One wears a Morehouse College hat, leading to shouts of “House, House.” Alums from that historically black college include Martin Luther King, Samuel L. Jackson and, of course, Spike Lee.
Through flashbacks, the film recreates the famous Viet Cong radio broadcasts by “Hanoi Hannah.” She spoke directly to black troops, reminding them that they were fighting the white man’s war because people of privilege managed to avoid the draft.
The film is also a memorial to Chadwick Boseman, who plays Norman. Taken together with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his final film, we can appreciate just how much we lost when he died at 43.
Reviewing two films that revolve around the dreams of MLK seems fitting this week.
We celebrated Rev. King’s birthday on Monday, paused for an inauguration inside a fortress on Wednesday and resume the fight for King’s causes today, on Thursday. His work is never done.