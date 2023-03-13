Editor's note: This is the second email the Independent Record has received from Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann, of Helena, who is offering aid and comfort to people in Ukraine and is making her third trip to the area since Russia launched a war in February 2022. This email from Hellermann arrived 1:58 a.m. Monday. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

Our team is now in Mukachevo, western Ukraine.

Our many bags of trauma supplies have been loaded into a van and are on the way to the front lines in Bekhmut where there are raging battles with many injuries of Ukrainians and Russians.

We have delivered critical orthopedic equipment to a trauma surgeon here. He is a pediatric trauma surgeon with experience in complex ortho surgeries.

He continues as chief of the Children’s Regional Hospital and volunteers at the military hospital.

90% of the people treated are civilian “military."

They are mostly treating limb injuries because chest and head injuries do not usually survive. The ortho equipment is limb saving and allows for complex treatment of soft tissue and burns. Today we will be going to the hospital.

We have been told there is an American NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) sending prosthetics to Ukraine and it is near this town.

We’ll find out more about this and try to visit. This service is critical for theses amputees.

This town seems peaceful, we did see a number of military persons walking around and many Ukrainians flags flying.

But here, no battles, people are seemingly going about their normal activities. There have been no air raids since we have been here but a few days before we arrived there were 3.

We have just learned we cannot drink the tap water anywhere in Ukraine.

Have not figured out exactly why.

