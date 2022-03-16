On the ground: Ukrainians 'were so appreciative of our care,' Helena resident writes of aid efforts

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email Wednesday afternoon from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global. Members of Hands on Global left last week for Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is the second email Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

We worked in the refugee shelter today, a tech school has turned into a shelter for 350 mostly from Kyiv and Harkiv, both under continuous assault.

Here we saw the fear stress and impact of this war. Women and children, elderly and disabled.

There were many tears shed as people came to us for their ailments. A lot of high blood pressure, anxiety, insomnia, back pain, shoulder pain, flu and headaches. Many needing their prescription meds.

We’re seeing many people having respiratory issues post COVID and likely exacerbated by the stress, persistent deep coughs and shortness of breath

They were so appreciative of our care.

The lines at the border continue with over 5,000 a day crossing.

Today was really cold. Difficult to stand in line with your children pets and bags of belongings. When we crossed into Ukraine we saw the Ukrainian emergency service had set up a really good warming resting tent. Two came to greet us with hugs. Like old friends.

I have in the past spoken about the value of showing up. People are so grateful for the human to human caring. When we say we are from USA they thank us for our courage to come and help them.

We returned to Romania. It was a long day, we were tired but had to restock.

Omar called to say there were boxes of medications and supplies donated and arrived from Germany. Many we needed and we are arranging the rest, especially wound care, to go to Harkiv.

Now lying flat in my bed at the frontier hotel.

Exhausted.

Our room is a maze of bags boxes and suitcases of medications.

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

