Editor's note: This is the latest in a series of emails the Independent Record has received from Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann, of Helena, who is delivering medical aid and offering comfort to people in Ukraine and is making her third trip to the area since Russia launched a war in February 2022. She left Helena for the Ukraine on March 7. This email from Hellermann arrived 3:13 a.m. Thursday. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

The night was full of air raid alarms: 5+ hours.

We heard explosions but didn’t know where or what. It was really the closest we came to missile strikes and it was pretty damn scary.

We got a ride out of Zytomyr early morning, headed back to Kyiv, saw smoke and fire in the distance on the way and heard later a small town outside Zytomyr was virtually destroyed. Too close for comfort for me, but the people who live here???

OMG. These attacks are random and anyone at anytime and anywhere in Ukraine can be impacted. There is an air raid app, it tells you what the air raid is and when the alert is over. It is in Ukrainian so all I know is it flashes AIR RAID ALERT

Back in Kyiv and feeling edgy, but the Japanese president is here so we don’t think there will be a missile here.

What we learned about the war is the Ukrainians say it started in 2014 with the Russians taking Crimea.

They just took it.

The Donbas, eastern Ukraine had Russian separatists and was an ongoing battle. But they call this the full-scale unprovoked invasion. All Ukraiianans I spoke with were surprised. Shocked, it was unexpected and it was ugly.

To awake to missiles falling from the sky, Russian tanks on the highways, people being shot and killed and it happened so fast.

At first people did not know what to do, where was it safe? Who could direct them to safety. As we know there was a mass exodus to neighboring countries, but many stayed. They welcomed and supported the IDPs from other regions and took care of each other. The only good thing about these disastrous events are how communities come together and take care of each other. We have been welcomed and treated so kindly by all we meet.

The Ukrainians, friends, colleagues and strangers have helped us with transportation, lodging food and they have often said: “You help us and we help you.”

For more on Hands On Global, go to https://www.facebook.com/handsonglobal/