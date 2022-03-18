On the ground: Stress, exhaustion taking its toll on Ukrainians with air raid sirens and bomb shelters

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email Friday afternoon from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global. Members of Hands on Global left earlier this month for Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is the fourth email Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

This morning arriving at another refugee shelter at the university dorm. People were really stressed and exhausted.

Liviv was bombed last night and the air raid sirens went off starting at 3 a.m. until 5 a.m., they go off whenever a missile is detected.

The people have to leave their beds and go into a makeshift air raid shelter. It is dismal, claustrophobic and terrifying. Remember these are mostly women and children, babies and elders huddling on mattresses on the floor for hours, waiting for a possible strike on them.

When it is deemed safe they rush to their phones to find out where the bomb hit and if their loved ones are OK.

Most of the refugees here have been here for a few weeks and are so stressed out by lack of sleep and this nightly routine.

Vicky has been doing some stress-reduction acupuncture. It seems to help but I think it is the human touch and comfort of a hug that is the most healing. We notice the children are all rather subdued. Not boisterous, not really playing, but standing around quietly. Even the toddlers are quiet.

A woman translator, Aliana, told us today that every morning she wakes and makes calls to her family and friends in Kyiv and when one doesn’t answer she spends hours trying to connect and is consumed with worry.

She was unable to contact her cousin for 3 days and finally did. He had been shot and was in a hospital. He will recover.

Our colleagues at Refuge4refugees have just received a shipment of bandages and splints. We have looked through the supplies and our translator, Oleg, is arranging transportation to Kyiv where they are desperate for supplies. Essential medications have run out and there is a need for IV antibiotics and pain medication

The call out now is for sophisticated orthopedic supplies, nails and rods and plates. There is a huge need for trauma surgeons but too dangerous for anyone to go.

When this is over there will be a huge need for trauma and reconstruction surgeons.

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

