Editor's note: This is the fifth email the Independent Record has received from Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann, of Helena, who is delivering medical aid and offering comfort to people in Ukraine and is making her third trip to the area since Russia launched a war in February 2022. This email from Hellermann arrived 2:32 a.m. Monday. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

Spent the day visiting patients.

Many are far from families. We brought oranges and chocolate, massaged some hands and toes.

We joked and chatted thru a translator and hope we eased some pain or at least a distraction.

Some were clearly in a lot of discomfort. Pain treated with ibuprofen.

It is hard to stomach these terrible life-impacting injuries and the volume of patients.

So many young men, middle-aged men, never intending to be a soldier and now a wounded civilian soldier fighting for democracy their sovereignty.

This morning a train arrived from eastern front with more wounded. These trains arrive several times a week.

They are met by ambulances and delivered to the trauma center. Today the surgeons are busy. Assessing making a plan to safe a limb or not and then the long hours of surgery.

Early morning air raid sirens today. Strange how even we just look up from our coffee and consider to shelter or not.

I follow our challenging legislative session. I appreciate my representatives.

How important our democracy is!

