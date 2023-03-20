Editor's note: These are the fifth and sixth emails the Independent Record has received from Hands On Global Executive Director Valerie Hellermann, of Helena, who is delivering medical aid and offering comfort to people in Ukraine and is making her third trip to the area since Russia launched a war in February 2022. This email from Hellermann arrived 2:32 a.m. Monday. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

Spent the day visiting patients.

Many are far from families. We brought oranges and chocolate, massaged some hands and toes.

We joked and chatted thru a translator and hope we eased some pain or at least a distraction.

Some were clearly in a lot of discomfort. Pain treated with ibuprofen.

It is hard to stomach these terrible life-impacting injuries and the volume of patients.

So many young men, middle-aged men, never intending to be a soldier and now a wounded civilian soldier fighting for democracy their sovereignty.

This morning a train arrived from eastern front with more wounded. These trains arrive several times a week.

They are met by ambulances and delivered to the trauma center. Today the surgeons are busy. Assessing making a plan to safe a limb or not and then the long hours of surgery.

Early morning air raid sirens today. Strange how even we just look up from our coffee and consider to shelter or not.

I follow our challenging legislative session. I appreciate my representatives.

How important our democracy is!

Editor's note: The Independent Record received another email from Hellermann at 2:22 p.m. Monday. She had the headline of "Reflections on Walking thru cemetery of fresh graves of Ukrainian soldiers."

We did not start out looking for this place.

Had we known we were going to come across it we might have shied away.

We just walked around a corner and there it was we were shocked yet drawn in.

A mixture of numbness and nausea, more than wet eyes, in part shut down -- not able to take it all in. Carefully walked between rows -- stopping to read, figure out age, look at their picture and feeling the pain and rawness that the area presents.

Some graves were very fresh — people sitting around them, brushing the dirt, bringing bags of new dirt for a fresh grave, removing flowers, changing water or just sitting there with their hands to their eyes holding each other. My presence felt intrusive in moments that required the ultimate privacy -- but so many, so close together it was difficult to have that privacy for the mourners.

When I came across the grave of a 19 (year-old) my tears gave way.

Everything about it seemed so wrong -- many died alone, in pain and scared, so far from home. Standing there among that energy was overwhelming, The rawness. I walked away shaking and weeping ... I just trying to keep it together.

This is always the effects of war and it is just too real here.

