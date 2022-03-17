On the ground: Long hugs, many tears among Ukrainians, Helena woman says

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email Thursday afternoon from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global. Members of Hands on Global left last week for Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is the third email Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

This morning crossing the border we saw 2 youngish women saying goodbye to their husbands.

Long hugs, many tears. I couldn’t take their photo and intrude on what could be a final moment between them.

I barely held back my tears thinking, could I say goodbye to my husband or son knowing he was an unprepared untrained soldier against a ruthless enemy?

Very busy day at a shelter with 450 people.

There is a wonderful solidarity among the Ukrainian people , the school dorms turned into shelters with volunteers cooking, doing laundry helping each other. There is no laughter in the halls and serious phone conversations in hallways as people try to connect with loved ones and get updates on their homes, their community. What is gone what is left.

The refugees express gratefulness and appreciation for our medical care and there are many hugs and tears as people break down for a moment before returning to their stoic stance for their children.

It is hard.

Our driver is from Kharkiv (northeast Ukraine), which has been under bombardment for weeks and suffering incredible destruction. His face has more lines everyday. He has left his home and business and stays with a relative in Chenivfitzi (Chernivtsi) in a 2-bedroom apartment with 15 people.

Our team (is) working really well together. Triage, consultation treatment and pharmacy. We have a great translator the mighty Oleg . And today a lovely young woman volunteered all day to translate.

She refused to be paid when we offered her some money.

Coming back across the border it was really cold but as we waited for our passports to be stamped. We get 4 everyday. There was a beautiful sunset and we turned around to see the full moon rising.

How is it there can be such beauty on this planet and such manmade devastation?

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

