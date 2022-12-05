On the ground: Helena woman arrives at Ukrainian border

Editor's note: The Independent Record is receiving updates from Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann of Helena, who spent nearly a month in March offering aid and comfort to people in Ukraine and has returned to the area to help orphans and victims of violence. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

Finally arrived at Siret, the border of Romania and Ukraine, after a 7 hour drive. We were crammed into the car with 7 large bags of medical supplies. As we got close to Siret there were hundreds of fuel, Red Cross and supply trucks double parked at least a mile long waiting to cross into Ukraine. Must be a life line of supplies.

It is very cold here with snow on the ground, and as we are still in Romania we had a warm room. Ron who runs the hotel and Cipriano the waiter in the restaurant remembered us and greeted us with a shot of cherry infused brandy to warm us up.

Siret looks very different from last March and April, the beginning of the war. There are no longer food and warming stations for refugees. Our Ukraine contacts are asking us to bring generators. We have enquired about buying them but have been told there is not a generator to be found in all of Romania. Although we just got a possible lead on some smaller ones. This morning we are crossing into Ukraine and heading to the orphanage in Chernavitzi.