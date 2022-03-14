On the ground: Helena resident reports from mission to provide aid to Ukrainians

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email early Monday from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global. Members of Hands on Global left last week for Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

Still confusion. Refugees crossing here in shock. The numbers are down the last two days. Word is there are over 50,000 in a city 40 km from here Chemnitz (Spelling)?

The refugees cross here and there is food and clothing and medical care offered. There are buses to different countries.

And blue waiting tents with country names on them. So basically you can wait there for the next bus out. Seems the first waves have been people with the money to leave and who have a definite place to go.

The next wave were people unsure of where to go but have some money. Now those without means and places to go (are) arriving and the elderly starting to come across. It is all women and children and only elderly men.

We crossed the Ukraine border yesterday and met with the emergency ministry of Ukraine.

We are possibly going to set up a medical clinic on the Ukraine side in a warming tent as there are hundreds of people standing in the cold. Some having walked many hours or days.

We have a young man from Latvia, Oleg, working as our translator he speaks 6 languages and is quite the delightful character.

We have been asked to go the 40 km into Ukraine to the city where there are over 50,000 refugees waiting. We are doing a risk assessment today and last night. Going over and over again in our minds the safety. Met with some reporters last night that informed us to go. We should leave the border at 8 a.m. and leave Ukraine by 4 p.m.

We can get a pass from the Ukraine military so not to wait in (the) border line. The rationale is the bombings are at night and early mornings. We have been asked to help at a maternity and pediatric clinic as so many pregnant womn are there (and) they are overwhelmed.

There is a dangerous lack of medical supplies there and we have a lot with us. Here on the Romanian side there is a fabulous tent clinic set up by an ngo from Turkey. We can work there if there are mass casualties but so far not the case. thank God. The Russians are moving into western Ukraine for sure bombings happened.

Today we found out the Ukrainian doctors will send a car and driver for us everyday.

There is a deep sadness watching these refugees with their lives in a suitcase their sons and husbands left behind their children wide eyed with terror and this sense of despair and future unknown in fact the next day unknown.

Editor's note: This email from Hellermann was received a few hours later on Monday.

Today we went to Chernitzi.

We were picked up at the Ukraine border and driven to the ministry of health at the district center. We were told there were over 50,000 refugees here and we have been asked to provide medical care in these shelters. So not the maternity hospital.

This city is 50 minutes from Ukraine border and it is considered safe. It has not been bombed.

The city seems normal except for the stress on all the faces. There is a volunteer center where cargo trucks are being loaded with supplies food water some medicines and going to Kiev and Mariupol. Fighting is apparently quite intense. Our guide s family and husband were still in Kiev. Her 85 year old grandmother can’t move well and refused to leave so her parents stay to care for grandmother. Her husband is fighting. Joined the army given a gun and 2 days training As a soldier. No helmets or bulletproof vests.

We start tomorrow we leave Romania at 8 a.m. and will leave Ukraine in order to cross border by dark.

Coming back into Romania today there were long lines of cars and people on foot. There were now many older people. The stress on their faces was unbearable. A woman with her young child was turned away because her documents were not in order. It had taken her a week to get from Kiev. Yesterday 5,342 people crossed.

