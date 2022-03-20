On the ground: Helena resident continues aid efforts for Ukrainian refugees amid 'weight of war'

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email Sunday afternoon from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global and now helping Ukrainian refugees. She is among the members of Hands on Global based in Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is not clear where she is based now. This is the latest in a series of emails Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

Last night (we had) long meetings with the NGOs (nongovernmental organizations) here about safety.

There was a sonic missile attack 160 km from where we have been working.

Have gone over safety measures emergency evacuation plans, situational awareness and alternate exit routes. All seems overwhelming but necessary.

So today we have spent the day sourcing needed medications, begging friends in hospitals, and went to the pharmacy and bought as much drugs as we could.

Needed antibiotics, anti-hypertensives pain meds etc.

We unpacked some more donations from Germany sent to Refugee4refugees and packed up 5 large boxes of IV and wound care supplies. Brett from Project Dynamo has a team driving to Kharkiv and Lviv tomorrow.

Just also heard from Omar we have 4 boxes (of) baby formula we will try to fit in.

It is amazing how great the networking of the NGOs are here.

The driver Max is coming to pick up all the supplies and we pray for his safety.

As I have said before, the humanitarian corridors are not safe.

We return to Chenervizi tomorrow morning.

Hands On Global has organized 2 more teams to follow us. They are EXPERIENCED teams and we hope to keep a team on the ground as long as needed. No end in sight now for this suffering

We are all having difficulty sleeping.

The weight of war is heavy

Valerie Hellermann

Executive director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0