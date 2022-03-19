On the ground: Fear of chemical weapons grows in Ukraine

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received this email Saturday afternoon from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global and now helping Ukrainian refugees. She is among the members of Hands on Global now based in Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This is the latest in a series of emails Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

This morning the border was very crowded.

Many were crying. They have exhausted their strength to stay and the danger grows minute by minute.

We met Brett again from Project Dynamo. They are helping evacuate people. There are now many people calling to be evacuated.

Yesterday a neonatal unit was rescued and evacuated from Kharkiv to Poland.

There is a fear of chemical weapons as well as the constant bombardment of missiles.

There is another layer of fear.

We are now 167 km away from the nearest bombing and are becoming a bit tense.

Tomorrow we stay in (Siret) to prepare a shipment of needed medical supplies to send to Kyiv and Kharkiv.

I have put out a call to many for more complex medical supplies and medications. We are having meetings tonight with the other NGOs (non-governmental organizations) about safety and shipment plans. The humanitarian corridors are all quite dangerous. The Ukrainian drivers are fiercely determined to bring the food water and medical supplies at the risk of being shot.

They are very brave. We are honored to know them, though quite briefly

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

