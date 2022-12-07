 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE GROUND

On the ground: Cruel and inhuman to cut off power and heat to Ukrainians in winter

Russia Ukraine War

People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 5. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine. 

 Andrew Kravchenko, Associated Press

Editor's note: The Independent Record is receiving updates from Hands On Global Director Valerie Hellermann of Helena, who spent nearly a month in March offering aid and comfort to people in Ukraine and has returned to the area to help orphans and victims of violence. Jeanie Warden, a local photographer and videographer who works for Helena Civic Television, is also on the trip. Portions of this report have been edited for clarity.

Monday

We are continuing work in the orphanage. Today we were able to get them a generator. They have one but need another for their washing machine. This is huge as there is rolling electricity: Three hours on 3 hours off. Driving after dark you see the impact as the streets are dark and there are police directing traffic with flashlights. Darkened houses, a few have generators. The heat in private homes require electricity. Apartment buildings seem to have some heat.

It is cold, a bone-chilling damp cold.

We are trying to get our medical supplies to Kyiv. Today there were 10 missile hits there so we are hesitant to go, hoping to find a driver.

We have deliveries of trauma supplies and limb-saving orthopedic supplies needing to get there. Our trauma surgeon friend said they have lost power and water at the trauma hospital, intermittently making it really difficult to work. Ukrainians are so tough and resilient. They are enduring this darkness. And in many ways life just goes on. There is some normalcy despite the country being at war. At least in Chernavitzi. The front lines are unimaginable struggles to survive.

Wednesday

4f36a6c4-005b-4760-b2f9-fb2a2df02643 (2).jpeg

This photo is from the Hands On Global team with the Western Ukraine Minister of Health at the Humanitarian Aid Distribution Center. Valerie Hellermann is the third person from the right.

Busy few days. We have been out in (Chernavitzi) in the dark and it is eerie a city without lights except for places with generators. Children are being bused out of Kyiv into Romania because with rolling power shut downs, lack of heat and safety. Schools are closing.

Imagine having to ship your child out of the country entrusting them to strangers during a war. That said, there is a normalcy of living in war. I am told people go about their days interrupted by air raid sirens pause and then return to their day. They live with the inconvenience of rolling power, not that they have a choice. Today we arranged for transport of the generator, drop off of medical bags for Kyiv and 3 months of food for the orphanage.

Our doctor friends in Kyiv tell us the road is very dangerous and the conditions there very bad. There is an internal doctor supply transport we are now working with that will get the supplies to Kyiv. There are passwords being used to be in touch with the right people.

Tomorrow we are bringing food, hats, gloves and flashlights to a large warming shelter. It is cold and damp and we actually shiver at times. It is cruel and inhuman to cut off power and heat in the winter. Missiles continue to strike power stations as soon as they are repaired. There is fear of escalation due to Ukrainian missiles hitting Russian soil. So far this region has had only a few targeted missiles on power lines.

But for how long?

Tags

