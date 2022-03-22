On the ground: 'Amazing generosity,' Helena woman writes of Ukraine aid efforts

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record received these recent emails from Valerie Hellermann, who is executive director with Hands On Global and now helping Ukrainian refugees. She is among the members of Hands on Global who traveled to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is not clear where she is based now. These are the latest in a series of emails Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

Tuesday

A warm sunny day today. The team went across to Ukraine and I stayed in Romania. I spent the day buying medications and organizing medications and doing the paperwork. I arranged a shipment from Omar’s to Kharkiv for tomorrow

We are preparing to transition to team 2. First person, Lina, will arrive from Norway on Thursday. We worked with her in Lesvos and are excited to have her.

I want to share some of the beauty I saw today; the kindness, the solidarity and the presence of compassion. I went to the Romanian side of the border to wait for my team to return. I was there for an hour and watched as refugees came across.

As soon as they crossed from border control they are greeted by volunteers who take their baggage and carry it. They walk 200 feet and someone is there from the Israeli NGO (nongovernmental organization) offering food. There are signs and volunteers from several countries offering directions as to where they can stay, where their pets can be fed and vaccinated and where the buses come and where they go.

It is so heartwarming to watch.

A woman came across with her elderly husband and maybe her grandkids and was greeted by some family members who waited for her. There were tears and hugs. A volunteer appeared with juice boxes and cookies for the kids, water for the man and another appeared with stuffed bears for the kids.

Amazing generosity. It gives me faith in humanity.

We do care

Tomorrow again I go to Ukraine. We have a morning meeting (with) the ministry of health.

Monday

Crossing the border from Romania to Ukraine today we met a woman going back into Ukraine, she was crying.

She had just brought her daughter to Romania and was leaving to return to Kyiv because she had an invalid mother there. She had to return to care for her because there was nobody else. Her journey was going to be very dangerous.

At the shelter today there was an air raid and we had to leave everything and go to the bomb shelter.

It was a western Ukraine air raid warning indicating airplanes had entered western Ukraine airspace. People in the shelter were on their phones frantically checking in with friends and families waiting to hear where the bombs dropped and if everyone was OK.

We were told these air raids happen almost nightly but we were rattled finding ourselves in an air raid shelter. We were there for almost 3 hours. Waiting, waiting, waiting.

The word is still that (Chernivtsi) is still a safe city but Putin’s war is unpredictable.

Our team is reconsidering our mission. It is painful because there are over 50,000 IDPs (internally displaced people) in (Chernivtsi) and we have a schedule to visit 33 shelters and provide care. We don’t know what to do.

Due to the air raid we left (Chernivtsi) in the dark.

At one point on our drive another air raid warning and there were no lights we drove in the dark except our headlights. Tomorrow we stay in Romania and work on medical shipments as we assess our situation.

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

