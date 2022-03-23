On the ground: A dire need for medical supplies to help Ukrainians

Editor’s note: The Helena Independent Record has been receiving daily emails from Valerie Hellermann of Helena, who is executive director with Hands On Global and now helping Ukrainian refugees. She is among the members of Hands on Global who traveled to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is not clear where she is based now. This is the latest in a series of emails Hellermann has sent to the newspaper and others. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

Met with the head of ministry of health for western Ukraine today at the humanitarian distribution center, where international (nongovernmental organizations) NGOs and governments shipments came.

From there, volunteers sort and ship out to the areas of need.

When we asked about the drivers he said they were heroes. As the humanitarian corridors are not honored and it is extremely dangerous.

I am posting a very disturbing image of a child injured in a bombing because there is an urgent need for trauma supplies and medicines and complex orthopedic supplies. Please pass this on to any doctors, hospitals, medical supply companies you might know.

The health minister told me the medical doctors have remained in the areas being bombed to treat patients but are desperate for supplies There is a shortage of food and water and many places are without electricity. It is so difficult for people.

Our driver gives us daily reports from the Ukrainian news as we drive everyday. I asked if there was anything that Ukraine would give up -- Crimea ... -- to appease Putin. He said "No," because they would not give up on those people living there and Russia has no right to dictate to Ukraine.

Absolutely understand.

This would never be tolerated in the USA and we would never consider giving up Montana to Canada or Texas to Mexico.

Today we were able to arrange pick up of bandages and antibiotics to Kharkiv, we stacked 5 boxes in the hotel lobby and they were picked up by a driver, one of the Ukraine heroes. We continue to treat the internally displaced people in the shelters.

Today was calm, no air raid alarms.

Yesterday there were 3

We are preparing to transition the next team. Our Norwegian provider arrives tomorrow afternoon and our Danish nurse leaves tomorrow evening.

Valerie Hellermann

Executive Director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now. Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief. Do justly, now. Walk humbly, now. You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0