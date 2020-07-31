On Broadway closes temporarily after employee test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena Downtown restaurant On Broadway announced Friday it is closing its doors temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"One of our kitchen employees has tested positive for COVID-19. We are in contact with L&C county health dept," owner Patrick Cassidy said an email to the Independent Record. "They are notifying all employees that have had contact with infected worker to quarantine for 14 days. All employees are in process of being tested as of this morning."

The statement continues: "We will close for the next 2 weeks and are doing deep cleaning of all surfaces in entire restaurant. All front staff and line cooks have always been masked and sanitizing hands often. We are going above and beyond local health department's recommendations and look forward to opening again as soon as quarantine is finished and all employees have tested negative."

In a phone call Cassidy said his hopes are that the restaurant can open again on Aug. 12.

"It was the only safe thing to do," he added.

This is the second Helena eatery to temporarily close this week due to the global pandemic.