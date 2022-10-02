 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On a roll! Downhill fun hits downtown Helena

Derby 6.jpg

Bales of hay line the roadway as racers sprint down the street Sept. 24 in the Downtown Helena Soap Box Derby

More than a dozen homemade vehicles rolled through town Sept. 24 at the second annual Downtown Helena Soap Box Derby.

Derby 7.jpg

Shannon Payne and Chris Crawford of Montana Aeronautics and Space Administration stand took first place.

The Montana Aeronautics and Space Administration team took first place.

Derby 1.jpg

The derby cars were put on display prior to the Sept, 24 race.

Sponsored by Downtown Helena Inc. and Point S Tire & Auto Service, the event, held Sept. 23-24, drew more than 2,000 people to the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall, a boon for downtown businesses, said DHI Operations Director Jordan Conley.

Derby 2.jpg

Many of the vehicles were made of household items like bicycle tires and plywood. 
Derby 3.jpg

Racers shoot down Sixth Avenue on Sept. 24 in the second annual Downtown Helena Soap Box Derby.

The final number of racers totaled 14. They rolled down Sixth Avenue from the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce building to the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall. Local farmer and rancher Joe Dooling lent the large bales of hay to increase safety along the race route.

Vehicle check-in and newly added safety inspections were held Sept. 23 in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewing.

Downtown Helena activities were offered on the walking mall for children and families Friday evening, including decorating and racing toy cars.

Derby 1.jpg

The derby cars were put on display prior to the Sept, 24 race.
Derby 8_Big Ska Country .jpg

Big Ska Country provided entertainment for race-goers.

Saturday's festivities featured live music courtesy of Big Ska Country, food trucks and the award ceremony after the race.

Photos courtesy of Kevin League Photography

