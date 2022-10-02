On a roll! Downhill fun hits downtown Helena

More than a dozen homemade vehicles rolled through town Sept. 24 at the second annual Downtown Helena Soap Box Derby.

The Montana Aeronautics and Space Administration team took first place.

Sponsored by Downtown Helena Inc. and Point S Tire & Auto Service, the event, held Sept. 23-24, drew more than 2,000 people to the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall, a boon for downtown businesses, said DHI Operations Director Jordan Conley.

The final number of racers totaled 14. They rolled down Sixth Avenue from the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce building to the Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall. Local farmer and rancher Joe Dooling lent the large bales of hay to increase safety along the race route.

Vehicle check-in and newly added safety inspections were held Sept. 23 in front of Ten Mile Creek Brewing.

Downtown Helena activities were offered on the walking mall for children and families Friday evening, including decorating and racing toy cars.

Saturday's festivities featured live music courtesy of Big Ska Country, food trucks and the award ceremony after the race.

Photos courtesy of Kevin League Photography