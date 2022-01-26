Omicron hampering staffing and services at St. Peter's, Shodair

St. Peter's Health and Shodair Children's Hospital officials warned Wednesday that critical staffing shortages and increasing numbers of omicron cases are affecting the ability of both health care organizations to operate at full capacity.

They said patients should be prepared for the possibility of longer wait times for some services, postponed procedures and limited availability of inpatient beds.

“We are currently operating under contingency standards of care,” Dr. Shelly Harkins, St. Peter’s Health Regional Medical Center president and chief medical officer, said in a news release. “Right now, we do not have the available staffing to meet the demand for inpatient beds, which is growing as we are starting to see an increase in hospitalizations due to the current COVID-19 omicron surge.”

Harkins said this means many patients will have longer wait times in the emergency room and may have to wait for a patient to be discharged before another can be admitted.

“Our ability to transfer patients to another facility is also limited because other hospitals in our region and across the country are unfortunately experiencing the same thing,” she said.

Shodair officials said they are facing the same staffing and operational challenges.

“We have a waitlist for young people needing immediate inpatient psychiatric care as staffing challenges and positive COVID-19 cases remains a challenge. We do have availability for appointments in our outpatient clinics,” Shodair CEO Craig Aasved said.

St. Peter’s is shifting more resources to the emergency department to help triage and treat patients who may not necessarily need to be admitted to the hospital. Shodair has also shifted some of its providers to outpatient care to increase that patient load and support the needs in the community.

"There are things our community can do to lessen the impact on our stressed health care system,” said St. Peter's spokeswoman Andrea Groom. "Please be gracious to your friends, family and neighbors working in health care. The support we receive from people in the community is so uplifting and impactful. It has been a remarkably challenging two years for those on the frontlines of the pandemic, and they continue to show up despite the mounting challenges to care for our community."

Montana reported 3,072 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the number of cumulative cases to 233,056. Of those, 213,941 have recovered and 2,990 have died. Lewis and Clark County listed 264 new cases, making its cumulative total 14,915 with 13,588 recoveries. There have been 162 deaths in the county from the disease.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the health care sector has lost nearly half a million, or 20%, of its health care workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in February 2020.

Before the pandemic, the turnover rate at St. Peter’s was around 4%, but is now close to 15%, hospital officials said. Together, St. Peter’s and Shodair employ over 2,000 people and combined have over 330 open jobs to fill.

Groom said health care workers at St. Peter’s and around the country are taking early retirement, leaving the industry entirely because of burnout and moral injury, or pursuing more lucrative travel positions because the demand for workers is at an unprecedented high.

“The Omicron surge is exacerbating these increasing staffing shortages, as we currently have a record number of staff call offs due to COVID-19 diagnosis or quarantine,” she said in the news release.

St. Peter’s and Shodair encourage the public to continue taking measures to stay safe and healthy, including seeking preventative health care. Community members are encouraged to see their primary care provider or visit an urgent care facility first, and only use the emergency room for severe conditions and life-threatening emergencies, which include behavioral health crises. Both facilities still require masking for all employees and visitors to help ensure safety.

