Omicron COVID-19 variant surfaces in Lewis and Clark and area counties

Lewis and Clark Public Health on Monday reported two cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant in the county, marking the first known cases of this new variant in the community.

The county said on its Facebook page it had no more information regarding these cases at this time.

Jefferson County Health Department said on its Facebook page Dec. 31, that it had been notified by Montana Department of Public Health and Human Service (DPHHS) of two COVID-19 omicron cases.

The state said Monday that 49 more cases infected with the omicron variant have been reported since the last weekly epidemiological update on Dec 29. This brings the statewide total to 64 cases cases infected with the omicron variant in 17 counties: Lewis and Clark, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Hill, Jefferson, Mineral, Missoula, Pondera, Powell, Silver Bow, Teton and Yellowstone.

On Dec, 20, Montana became the 46th state with a confirmed omicron case, DPHHS officials said. Powell and Cascade counties did not return telephone calls asking for the number of omicron cases in their counties.

The state noted then that omicron is classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a "Variant of Concern." Officials said scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.

DPHHS officials said scientists also are studying the degree to which vaccines and therapies protect against omicron. They said COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant. The Associated Press reported Monday that "despite being much more contagious, omicron appears to cause less serious disease for the vaccinated than previous strains of COVID-19. And those who survive it will have some refreshed protection from other forms of the virus that are circulating."

Lewis and Clark Public Health urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to help slow and lessen the effects of COVID-19. Vaccines provide protection by reducing hospitalizations, severe illness, and deaths, officials said.

For a list of vaccination locations in the county, go to https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/ or call the COVID-19 hotline at 833-829-9219.

On Monday, Lewis and Clark County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 with 281 cases listed as active. There are 12,763 total cases with 12,328 cases recovered so far and 154 deaths. There are 1,375 “breakthrough” cases, meaning these are people who contracted COVID-19, with a short time of getting a second or final dose of a vaccine.

The state reported 815 new cases Monday, for a total of 198,520 reports. Of those, 192,508 have recovered and 3,104 remain active. There are 2,908 deaths.

The state noted that from Oct. 30 to Dec. 24, the number of cases among unvaccinated people was 3.5 times higher than the number of cases among vaccinated people. And the number of hospitalizations and deaths among unvaccinated people was 4.6 and 3.4 times higher, respectively, compared to vaccinated people.

According to the CDC website, the omicron variant surfaced Nov. 11 in specimens collected in Botswana and on Nov. 14, in South Africa. It was reported to the World Health Organization.

Within a month, it was the country’s dominant coronavirus strain, accounting for 73% of new infections in late December, according to the CDC. But the data also suggest the variant’s higher rate of transmission hasn’t led to more hospitalizations or deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported.

