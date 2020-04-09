Olympic champion propelled by unflagging faith and fleet feet

Chariots of Fire
On Easter weekend, while the world awaits a resurrection of its spirit, why should we not seek out a faith-filled film?
I narrowed my choice down to two. My runner up was “A Man for All Seasons,” the story of the ultimate sacrifice by a man of faith, Sir Thomas More. We’ll salute him another Thursday.
Today, I’m revisiting Hugh Hudson’s 1981 film “Chariots of Fire,” an Oscar-winning tale of faith, joy and beauty. We follow two runners, one Jewish and one Christian, chasing glory in the 1924 Paris Olympics.
The tie-breaker in choosing “Chariots” is that it’s also a sports film, filling a void when kids playing fields are eerily and sadly empty.
Harold Abrahams is a Jewish man attending Cambridge University where he faces both subtle and overt anti-Semitism.
“I don’t suspect he’ll be singing in the chapel choir,” whispers a lecturer upon seeing the name Abrahams. Abrahams has something to prove to those who would harbor such hatred.
Eric Liddell, who attended the University of Edinburgh, is a Scottish Christian evangelist who runs for God.
“I believe God made me for a purpose,” preaches Liddell. “He also made me fast. When I'm running, I feel his pleasure.”
In an early showdown Liddell starts slowly and then blows by Abrahams at the tape.
Abrahams is dejected, angry. He seeks out Sam Mussabini, one of the world’s best professional coaches. Mussabini, who watched Abrahams lose that race, promises he can give him “the extra yard’ he needs to beat Liddell. Ian Holm’s portrayal of Mussabini is deep, layered and riveting.
Abrahams trains with a scowl, as Mussabini pushes him to the breaking point.
Liddell runs joyously along the beaches of Britain.
Those stereotypes of the angry Jew and the joyous Christian are grating at times, but the motivations are clear: anti-Semitism burns deep inside Abrahams and evangelical zeal powers Liddell.
Both are fast. Both are equally determined. They appear destined to have their rematch in the finals of the 100 meters at the 1924 Paris Olympics.
But then Liddell discovers that one heat of the 100 will be contested on the Sabbath.
“To race on Sunday would be against God's law,” says Liddell, firmly.
But another Scottish runner steps forward and gives the “Flying Scotsman” his spot in the 400 meters which has no Sunday races.
Abrahams will win the 100. Liddell will triumph in the 400.
Now the history here is fudged. Liddell did refuse to race on Sunday, but that decision was made months before the games –not in a tense last-minute meeting with the Olympic committee.
But the central story of two men of faith setting their eyes on glory is true and compelling.
“He is a man of principle and a true athlete,” said one admirer of Liddell. “For him it is God before King."
A Jewish journal provides perspective on Abrahams.
“For him running was a labor in a life-and-death struggle for acceptance and respectability,” said one profile. “It is doubtful whether even this remarkable accomplishment gave him the peace and fulfillment he was seeking.”
“Chariots” is often called a Christian film, but it is more aptly termed a salute to a principled life – a life guided by strong uncorruptible values. Liddell is Christian, yes, but his refusal to bend his beliefs in the face of extreme pressure honors any one – of any faith or no faith – who leans into the wind, rather than retreating to safety.
Liddell’s willingness to sacrifice for his beliefs did not end at the Olympics. He served as a missionary in China, following in the footsteps of his parents.
During WWII Liddell was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp. Winston Churchill arranged a prisoner exchange to bring him home. A biography recounts the rest.
“Liddell declined and instead offered his place to a pregnant woman who was also in the camp, saving not only her life but her unborn child as well…He had a wife and three daughters he hadn’t seen in well over a year; one of them, Maureen, he never got a chance to know.”
Liddell, 43, died in the camp, shortly before it was liberated.
He died as he lived, putting his faith first, himself last.
And so, in times where fear advances across the globe, Liddell stands as a beacon on how to keep our compass pointed due north in a storm.
Let’s invite poet William Blake to carry us home.
Bring me my Bow of burning gold:
Bring me my arrows of desire:
Bring me my Spear: O clouds unfold!
Bring me my Chariot of fire!
