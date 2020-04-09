Olympic champion propelled by unflagging faith and fleet feet

Abrahams will win the 100. Liddell will triumph in the 400.

Now the history here is fudged. Liddell did refuse to race on Sunday, but that decision was made months before the games –not in a tense last-minute meeting with the Olympic committee.

But the central story of two men of faith setting their eyes on glory is true and compelling.

“He is a man of principle and a true athlete,” said one admirer of Liddell. “For him it is God before King."

A Jewish journal provides perspective on Abrahams.

“For him running was a labor in a life-and-death struggle for acceptance and respectability,” said one profile. “It is doubtful whether even this remarkable accomplishment gave him the peace and fulfillment he was seeking.”

“Chariots” is often called a Christian film, but it is more aptly termed a salute to a principled life – a life guided by strong uncorruptible values. Liddell is Christian, yes, but his refusal to bend his beliefs in the face of extreme pressure honors any one – of any faith or no faith – who leans into the wind, rather than retreating to safety.