Old Navy to have grand opening Saturday in Helena

Old Navy will have a grand opening for its Helena store on Saturday at the North City Center in a building that once housed Hastings bookstore.
There is a celebration at 10 a.m. at 3215 N. Montana Ave., which will feature a balloon arch, selfie station and a coloring table for kids. The 16,000-square-foot store will offer the latest fashion, including all-inclusive sizing in its women’s department, with sizes ranging from 0-20, company officials said.
Old Navy is a global retailer that offers customers fashionable and affordable clothing in-store and online for the family, company officials said. Old Navy stores create an average of 50 jobs, a store spokeswoman said.
Old Navy already has Montana stores in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula. It opened its first store in 1994 and is the fastest retailer to reach $1 billion in sales within four years, its website says. It now has more than 1,000 stores.
The Helena store is next to a Ross Dress for Less and has a Spectrum store on the other side. City records show a permit was issued Jan. 28 for a renovation project for the Old Navy store valued at $723,030.
Hastings, which sold books, DVDs, music, collector's items and other goods, announced in 2016 it would close all of its 126 stores. It had earlier filed for bankruptcy protection. It also had stores in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Missoula.
Old Navy has joined with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for decades to provide opportunities for kids and teens in need of mentorship and job training through the This Way ONward Program.
Old Navy is owned by Gap Inc.
Gap Inc. follows official COVID-19 recommendations and has implemented health and safety measures for a safe shopping experience.
Just north of the Hastings store, Macy's closed its Helena store in 2020. It had about 50 employees.
