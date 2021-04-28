Old Navy to have grand opening Saturday in Helena

Old Navy will have a grand opening for its Helena store on Saturday at the North City Center in a building that once housed Hastings bookstore.

There is a celebration at 10 a.m. at 3215 N. Montana Ave., which will feature a balloon arch, selfie station and a coloring table for kids. The 16,000-square-foot store will offer the latest fashion, including all-inclusive sizing in its women’s department, with sizes ranging from 0-20, company officials said.

Old Navy is a global retailer that offers customers fashionable and affordable clothing in-store and online for the family, company officials said. Old Navy stores create an average of 50 jobs, a store spokeswoman said.

Old Navy already has Montana stores in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula. It opened its first store in 1994 and is the fastest retailer to reach $1 billion in sales within four years, its website says. It now has more than 1,000 stores.

The Helena store is next to a Ross Dress for Less and has a Spectrum store on the other side. City records show a permit was issued Jan. 28 for a renovation project for the Old Navy store valued at $723,030.