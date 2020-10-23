Old Independent Record building to be converted into a brewery and office space

A group of investors has purchased and is in the process of renovating the old Independent Record building in downtown Helena with the intention of converting it into a brewery and office space.

317 Cruse Partners is the LLC that purchased the property. Ben Tintinger, the principal owner of Mosaic Architecture and one of the investors behind 317 Cruse Partners, confirmed that the building will be rebranded as "The Independent" and that the group plans to incorporate a third-floor rooftop tap room and "co-working" office and kitchen space.

Tintinger's Mosaic Architecture will relocate into the building's second floor, along with a "co-working community" called The Sidecar.

In its existing location, The Sidecar charges about $100 a month for individual access to shared office equipment, including a desk, chair and internet access.

Tintinger said in an interview that plans for the first floor include kitchen space that will be available for rent by food truck operators and the like. That is in addition to a "restaurant or coffee shop" and Ascension Brewery, owned by Montana vending machine moguls the Lehrkinds.

"We have a couple of kitchens planned for the first floor," he said. "Ideally, we want to have kitchen space similar to The Sidecar."

