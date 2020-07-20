Old dog learning new tricks after retiring from Helena Police Department

"Older canine officers typically don't do well with changing handlers," Hagen said. "(Kaleczyc) is extremely happy the dog will continue to be a part of his family."

It was back in 2014 that Dino caught his first case. A pharmacy on Euclid Avenue had been robbed, and Kaleczyc and Dino were dispatched to find the suspect.

Kaleczyc, new to the K-9 unit at the time, said as soon as the duo arrived on scene, Dino's "nose hit the pavement." Kaleczyc said Dino led him to a dumpster in the rear of the building, where the robber had stuffed the toy gun used to stick up the pharmacy.

"He just wouldn't leave it, and I couldn't figure out why," Kaleczyc said.

The suspect was later apprehended by other patrol officers, and Kaleczyc eventually found the toy gun, but he said it was his first real lesson in policing with dogs.

"He was dead on," Kaleczyc said. "That's the hardest thing, to learn to trust the dog, keep your head out of it."

Dino is steadily adjusting to his new life as a pet.

Kaleczyc said Dino is more relaxed during family outings. Before retirement, when Dino got out of a car or his kennel, he would actively look around, assess his surroundings, size-up the people in his vicinity.