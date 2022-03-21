Officials warn of mountain lion sighting near Helena

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Lake Helena Drive and York Road after a mountain lion was spotted nearby.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are responding.
A fire at an East Helena apartment building destroyed the four-unit complex Thursday and damaged the fourplex next door, fire officials said.
In a move that may seem like something of a homecoming, the Helena City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Tim Burton as interim cit…
Benefis Health System will have a groundbreaking Thursday for its new specialty center on the site of the former Capital Hill Mall on Prospect…
A Helena man charged in the death of a 2-month-old infant is set to go to trial next month.
Benefis Health System broke ground Thursday on what will be its largest expansion into the Helena area.
The Lewis and Clark County Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office presented three men with lifesaving awards on Tuesday mo…
A 37-year-old Helena man has been charged with kidnapping.
Bruce Alan Lewis Jr.: 2018 felony burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, found guilty. Sentenced…
A resident burning a slash pile lost control of the burn Saturday, sparking a blaze that destroyed his garage and charred about 20 acres south…
Over a dozen candidates have filed for election to six offices on the ballot this November in Lewis and Clark County.
