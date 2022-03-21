 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Officials warn of mountain lion sighting near Helena

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office stock file photo

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Lake Helena Drive and York Road after a mountain lion was spotted nearby. 

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office are responding. 

