Officials seeking info on vandalism to Hellgate Pictographs

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials are seeking information about vandalism to the Hellgate Pictographs that they believe occurred between June 3 and July 28.

According to an announcement posted on social media, “JR + DR 2022” has been carved into the limestone surface just above the water line. This pictograph panel is one of the largest rock art sites in Montana and holds high spiritual value to local tribal nations, the announcement says.

“The Hellgate Pictographs are a significant cultural resource and while they can survive thousands of years of elements through time, they cannot withstand this type of vandalism,” the announcement says.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Townsend Ranger District at 406-266-3425.