Officials offer preview of western Mount Helena trail project

Earlier this week, Helena Open Lands staff gave the public a preview of their planned revamp of hiking trails within the recently acquired Whyte property on the city's Westside.

Open Lands Manager Brad Langsather said a crew will eliminate about a mile and a half of what he called "social trails" this summer. About a mile and a half more will be incorporated into a professionally designed trail connecting soon-to-be annexed land to the south to Northwest Passage, an existing official trail that stretches across the northern slope of Mount Helena and connects with Westridge Heights subdivision.

"This is the last important piece of the puzzle in the larger connectivity picture. It's so nice to finally have access to this corner of the park," Langsather said, referring to the about 900 acres of open lands his crew oversees.

He said that in addition to increasing open lands access for the general public, the recent shuffling of ownership in the area also increased access for city workers and emergency responders.

Tuesday's "field trip" to the property was led by Assistant Open Lands Manager Tyler Wock and Prickly Pear Land Trust Trails and Parks Coordinator Tim Lawrence, who marked out the planned trail with pink flags.

Lawrence said the new trail was designed to slough off water thanks to grade reversals at frequent points.

At one juncture, the trail comes to a flat ridge that Lawrence said will most assuredly be the "picnic spot" and offers a dramatic view of Mount Helena's western face.

Langsather said the new construction alone will cost about $15,000, and the city is using a donation from Ales for Trails to fund the project.

The old trails will be ground up and reseeded with native grass. Langsather said it could take about a decade for the old trails to blend back into the surroundings.

"It's not an easy site to revegetate, but we'll certainly do the best we can," he said, adding that the city is pursuing grant money to pay for that work.

The eliminated trails will also help keep outdoor enthusiasts from wandering onto private property, a thorny issue in the area.

Wock said some of the main social trails will be incorporated to form the backbone of the new design, including Road to Mars, Seven Sisters and Old Chevy.

"We wanted to maintain what is currently being used and make it more sustainable for future use," Wock said.

The work will be done in smaller segments and has been prioritized should the weather not cooperate.

The massive Whyte property, just south of LeGrande Cannon Boulevard, was sold in two pieces in 2019. The northern half was sold to Prickly Pear Land Trust, which donated it to the city of Helena.

The southern half is marked for residential development, a 59-acre, 179-unit subdivision proposed by Sussex Construction called Westside Woods. The Helena City Commission previously denied the subdivision design.

The 2021 Ales for Trails fundraising event generated $22,500, which was donated to the city for the Whyte property project and work within the Deford Trail Corridor.

Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said the Whyte property trail work was approved previously as part of the department's 2020-2021 major projects plan.

