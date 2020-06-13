Officials evacuating homes as fire burns south of Helena

About 20 homes are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Jefferson County south of Helena.
Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported that the fire is in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain, and smoke is visible in Helena.
Hoyt Richards of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and had burned about 10 acres by the time officials arrived, but "that fire quickly evolved into a larger incident." The fire was estimated at 200-400 acres by 6:30 p.m., he said, but that's just a guess.
"As these things evolve, as you get better information as facts come in, fires tend to shrink or grow," he said.
The fire is burning in "very steep and rugged" terrain, Richards said.
Three helicopters were on the scene Saturday evening, he said. DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties have all provided resources, and additional help is coming from central Montana.
"As this situation evolves, we're trying to get infrastructure in place and to get better facts," Richards said.
Jefferson County Fire Warden Pat McKelvey said the homes being evacuated are in the Sheep Mountain, Jackson Creek and Little Buffalo Creek areas. He said the 30-40 mph winds are currently blowing from south to north but are expected to begin blowing from west to east, which is the reason for the evacuations.
Anyone who feels unsafe is also asked to voluntarily evacuate, Richards said.
Anyone who has been evacuated is asked to check in at a Red Cross checkpoint set up at La Quinta Inn in Helena.
Due to the poor air quality, Lewis and Clark Public Health is recommending that people in the Helena area stay indoors with windows closed and use an air purifier if possible.
"If you have serious lung conditions, it is advisable to retreat from the area until the smoke clears," the health department said in an announcement on Facebook.
Officials are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 for information about the fire to keep the lines free for emergency calls.
This story will be updated.
