Officials evacuating homes as fire burns south of Helena

About 20 homes are being evacuated as a wildfire burns in Jefferson County south of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported that the fire is in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain, and smoke is visible in Helena.

Hoyt Richards of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and had burned about 10 acres by the time officials arrived, but "that fire quickly evolved into a larger incident." The fire was estimated at 200-400 acres by 6:30 p.m., he said, but that's just a guess.

"As these things evolve, as you get better information as facts come in, fires tend to shrink or grow," he said.

The fire is burning in "very steep and rugged" terrain, Richards said.

Three helicopters were on the scene Saturday evening, he said. DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties have all provided resources, and additional help is coming from central Montana.

"As this situation evolves, we're trying to get infrastructure in place and to get better facts," Richards said.