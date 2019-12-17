The U.S. Forest Service is burning slash piles Tuesday near Mount Helena.
The burn is being conducted in the Dump Gulch area, and smoke is visible from Helena.
Questions about the burn can be directed to the Forest Service at 449-5201.
