{{featured_button_text}}
Prescribed burn

A prescribed burn can be seen from Mount Helena Tuesday. 

The U.S. Forest Service is burning slash piles Tuesday near Mount Helena. 

The burn is being conducted in the Dump Gulch area, and smoke is visible from Helena. 

Slash Piles

Questions about the burn can be directed to the Forest Service at 449-5201. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments