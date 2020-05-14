Ofelia, in green velvet, tiptoes into a dark wonderland

Pan's Labyrinth, 2006
Grade: A
Against all odds, Ofelia, an 11-year-old child, has navigated a labyrinth and completed two qualifying tasks. She is now on the verge of becoming the ruling princess of a secret kingdom. She holds her infant baby brother in her arms as she meets the Faun to learn the task that promises immortality and the throne.
“A drop of an innocent’s blood,” says the Faun, eyeing the baby.
Without hesitation, Ofelia refuses, clutching the baby tightly.
Ofelia’s evil Fascist stepfather rushes through the door, grabs the child and kills his stepdaughter.
Ofelia chooses to give up her own life rather than to sacrifice the life of her brother.
We have watched Ofelia prepare for this soul-defining choice throughout the story. The people she most loves each chose unselfish sacrifices – and, in so doing, ingrained in Ofelia the courage to die nobly.
By age 11, she possessed the courage of Joan, prepared to face the flames.
No matter how often I watch Guillermo Del Toro’s masterpiece, “Pan’s Labyrinth,” I get chills. The story is a brutal indictment of war, which does not spare us from experiencing the horror.
The story is truly unsettling, including moments of torture and brutal killings. Set in Spain in 1944, the film interweaves two stories happening in two parallel worlds, with young Ofelia being the bridge.
The first world, in Franco’s dictatorial Spain, finds official forces in a bloody fight with rebels. A Fascist commander kills on a whim -- and marries a lovely woman, for the sole purpose of producing a son, a male heir. He orders the doctor to let the mother die to save the child.
Rebels are lurking in the forest surrounding the commander and his troops. The rebels are passionate, but lack the weapons and training of the Fascist army. But the circle is tightening on the Commander, who slaughters the innocent to assert the power he knows is fading.
Lovely Ofelia, in her green velvet dress worthy of Lewis Carroll’s Alice, is the commander’s step-daughter. She witnesses his brutality. Her escape from this nightmare is facilitated by a stick-bug, a fantastical praying mantis, who follows her around – and ultimately leads her through a tree, down a portal and into the center of a labyrinth.
Ofelia believes she may be Princess Moanna, destined to rule again if she can complete three tasks “before the moon is full.” Her map lies inside “the book of crossroads,” which fills with designs when Ofelia’s fingers run across the pages. She must pull a key from the belly of a giant toad and retrieve a dagger from a child-eating monster.
Ofelia descent into Del Toro’s Wonderland is her way of escaping the horrors of her childhood. She is trying to imagine a way out of two labyrinths: one in a mythical kingdom, and the other in her daily life. Her imagination hopes by solving the labyrinth she may save her mother’s life – and her own.
The brilliance of “Pan’s Labyrinth” lies in its integration of an anti-war story with the imagination of a child. And also, of course, in the stunning direction, choreography and artistry of Del Toro.
At the heart of that tale lies the formation of Ofelia’s character – which leads to the chilling and deeply sad ending.
Ofelia observes numerous acts of courage: a rebel will not betray his friends; her mother puts her baby’s life before her own; and a courageous servant risks her life as a mole in the commander’s house.
Ofelia is taught, by numerous brave souls, to put others before self, to follow her conscience even if to her own death.
She learns her lessons well.
That ending has an epilogue, which plays out in a dream as Ofelia dies. Her courage is rewarded and she assumes the throne as Princess Moanna.
The message? Die well rather than live long. And a child shall lead us.
I think I was more upset this time than ever before watching “Labyrinth.” The story sacrifices a child to teach us a hard truth – one that anchors many religions. Follow the path towards the light, even if, like a moth, we die in the flame.
“Pan’s Labyrinth” stars a child, but is not for children. I’m not sure it’s for all adults either, because it’s so hard to watch. Del Toro does not blink in sharing his moral vision on how to navigate life’s crossroads.
We leave shaken, but transformed, by the courage of Ofelia.
