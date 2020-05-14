Ofelia, in green velvet, tiptoes into a dark wonderland

Ofelia descent into Del Toro’s Wonderland is her way of escaping the horrors of her childhood. She is trying to imagine a way out of two labyrinths: one in a mythical kingdom, and the other in her daily life. Her imagination hopes by solving the labyrinth she may save her mother’s life – and her own.

The brilliance of “Pan’s Labyrinth” lies in its integration of an anti-war story with the imagination of a child. And also, of course, in the stunning direction, choreography and artistry of Del Toro.

At the heart of that tale lies the formation of Ofelia’s character – which leads to the chilling and deeply sad ending.

Ofelia observes numerous acts of courage: a rebel will not betray his friends; her mother puts her baby’s life before her own; and a courageous servant risks her life as a mole in the commander’s house.

Ofelia is taught, by numerous brave souls, to put others before self, to follow her conscience even if to her own death.

She learns her lessons well.

That ending has an epilogue, which plays out in a dream as Ofelia dies. Her courage is rewarded and she assumes the throne as Princess Moanna.

The message? Die well rather than live long. And a child shall lead us.