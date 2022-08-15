Oddfellow Inn and Farm up for sale for $2.89M

The Oddfellow Inn and Farm and Maison just north of Helena has gone on the sale block with its co-owner saying Friday that they had a good run during his nearly three years of ownership, but never really completely recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale price is $2.89 million and includes the 20,288-square-foot inn on 41 acres, 30 bedrooms, four kitchens, four wells, surface water rights to Seven Mile Creek, a wine cellar, a pond, an orchard and livestock.

“Everything is available,” said Jared Engels, who has co-owned the 30-bedroom inn along with husband Paul Mabie and Mabie’s parents since 2019.

He said they’d like to see it continue with someone else at the reins.

“We poured everything into it,” Engels, a real estate broker, said, adding they opened the business just as the pandemic surfaced. “We hit the ground running, but we never got over the hump due to COVID.”

The business and brand assets, which include the restaurant's beer and wine license and Oddfellow's website, will be sold separately, Engels said, adding some people want to be tenants and arrange a lease back agreement. He said that cost is "nominal," meaning it ranges from $50,000-$100,000.

The inn at 2245 Head Lane was originally the Montana Lodge No. 1, Independent Order of Odd Fellows Home, built in 1910. The building burned down in 1926 but was rebuilt in 1928, according to a 2021 story in the Independent Record. Up until the mid-1970s, the property was a retirement home for members of the fraternal organization, along with their widows and orphaned kids. Over the years, the inn has seen a handful of owners, mostly operating the brick building as a bed and breakfast.

It was known as Mountain Meadow Inn when it was purchased by Engels and his partners in 2019 and renamed to pay homage to its history.

They opened a French restaurant called Maison, which boasts a multi-course, farm-to-table concept with produce, eggs and proteins harvested right from the property farm.

During the height of COVID, there was little business.

He said it now has about an 80% occupancy rate.

“It’s doing well and if we have to sell now is the time to buy," he said.

Despite the struggle, Engels said the inn has been a lot of fun.

“The previous owners took it a long way and we got the torch and took it further,” he said, adding it is now someone else’s turn.

Engels said he was grateful to the Helena community.

“We’ve had so much support, it’s just crazy,” he said.