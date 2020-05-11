Oclander steps down as head of Helena Family YMCA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Lt. Col. and U.S. Army veteran David Oclander will step down from his position as president and CEO of the Helena Family YMCA on May 15.

The announcement was made by the YMCA on Friday, May 8, and comes a little over a year after Oclander took the position in April 2019. A press release from the YMCA says Oclander is leaving to support his wife, who will be resuming her military career, and to spend more time with his children.

"Amy has been supporting my career and our family for 13 years. She gave up a remarkable military career to support me and it's time for me to selflessly serve her in the same way," Oclander said.

Oclander will continue to be part of the Helena YMCA as a volunteer and will help with the transition. He said he is excited to help plan the future of the YMCA, "as well as staying involved with youth fitness and development programs."

Oclander said the organization's new leadership team has "been empowered to drive change and improve every aspect of the YMCA."

Judi Allen, the YMCA sports and aquatics director, has accepted the role of interim CEO as the organization seeks new leadership. Allen has previous program leadership experience from her time with the Montana Association of Realtors.

"I want to thank David for his contribution to the Helena Family YMCA and his leadership," said Allen, in a press statement. "I am looking forward to working with the amazing staff and reopening the Y for its members and the Helena community."

