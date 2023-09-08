There will be observances Sunday and Monday in Helena commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

An observance will be held 1-5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Albertsons, 3151 N. Montana Ave. The public may attend.

It’s the eighth year of this event, sponsored by Albertsons and Safeway. Last year nearly 500 people attended throughout the day, organizers said. There will be live music, including bagpipers, several emergency response vehicles, including three helicopters landing in the parking lot, said Eric Dowell, store manager of Safeway.

Miss Montana Faith Johnson will sing the national anthem. There will also be six food trucks on scene all day.

There will be a couple of memorial boxes from Honor Defined, a team of service members, given to two first responders.

Another observance is planned for noon Monday. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Department of Justice will host a ceremony in the state Capitol Rotunda. The public may attend.

The event will feature Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell and Montana National Guard Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek. It will also feature the Montana Highway Patrol Honor Guard and the Montana State Firefighter’s Association Honor Guard.

On Sept. 11, 2001, airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaeda against targets in the United States that included the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon.

A hijacked airliner crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers fought with terrorists to retake the plane.

Some 2,996 people died. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.