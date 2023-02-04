Nearly two-dozen people gathered Saturday in a church on the cusp of the Canyon Ferry Reservoir north of Townsend to honor four men on the 80th anniversary of the day they gave up their life jackets to fellow soldiers and others aboard a sinking military transport ship during World War II.

“Today we honor the four chaplains who laid down their lives for their brothers,” Judy Lund, auxiliary chaplain for American Legion Post 42 in Townsend, said during a service honoring U.S.A.T. Dorchester held at the Townsend Christian Fellowship Church.

She said the story is an example of “true brotherhood.”

Lund said it is a reminder that “all persons of all faiths and colors and creeds are capable of showing such courage and compassion for each other.”

At about 12:55 a.m. on Feb. 3, 1943, the Dorchester, a U.S. Army transport ship carrying 902 service men, merchant seamen and civilian workers, was stuck by a German torpedo and sunk in the cold Atlantic just off the coast of Greenland. Four Army chaplains -- Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed -- brought hope during the pandemonium.

As the ship was sinking, the chaplains opened a storage locker and began distributing life jackets. When there were no more, the chaplains gave theirs to four frightened young men, according to a story posted on the website http://fourchaplains.org/.

As the ship went down, survivors in nearby rafts could see the four chaplains–arms linked and braced against the slanting deck. Their voices could also be heard offering prayers, the website states. Of the 902 men aboard the Dorchester, 672 died, leaving 230 survivors.

Chaplain Larry Westfall repeated the story of the Dorchester to attendees, and noted it was about 150 miles from its destination to an American base in Greenland when it was struck

Col. Jen Dalrymple, member of the Townsend post, said Saturday that honoring the chaplains has become an American Legion tradition.

Saturday’s observance included an honor guard, the saying of the “Pledge of Allegiance” and prayer. It was followed with a lunch at the post.

Four chairs lined with life jackets were placed in the front of the sanctuary. Dalrymple, the Rev. MSgt. Esther Suhr, veteran Tony Wagner and Father Cody Williams of Holy Cross Catholic Church read brief biographies of the chaplains.

Wagner said he thought Saturday’s observance went well.

“I just wish it would draw in some more people,” he said.

Prior to the ceremony, Janet Wagner said she was looking forward to the observance.

“I am a veteran and a member of this church, so this combines both of my worlds,” she said.

Rev. Mark Roelofs of the Trailhead Church said the bravery of the four chaplains is striking.

“It’s striking that they did their duty in way it wasn’t biased or about their faith,” he said.

Fellow pastor Clay Muinzer agreed.

“Their self-sacrifice is mind-blowing,” he said. “This was a test and the test showed they were the real deal.”