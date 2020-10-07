July 30, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2020

Wyatt “Lee” Frost passed away peacefully with family by his side on October 2, 2020, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT.

Lee was born July 30, 1938, in Hamilton, MT to Wyatt “Cap” and Leland (Weber) Frost. He was the oldest of three children. His dad's job with the state water board moved the family a lot, so he lived in many different small towns around Montana. He attended at least three different high schools and excelled in athletics including football, basketball, and track. He graduated from Corvallis High School in 1958.

He married Anna Marie Sutherlin on December 24, 1961, in Stevensville, MT. They moved to Renton, WA where Lee worked for Boeing and attended Renton Vocational School from 1962 to 1965. He received certification in machine shop practice and blueprint reading. They moved back to Montana and settled in the Bozeman area where they raised four children, Linda, Bonnie, Ken, and Becky. Lee worked as a machinist at the Trident (Holcim) cement plant in Logan for many years and retired in 2005.