Wriston, Nora
July 17, 1957 - Aug. 19, 2020

Nora Wriston passed away at her home on August 19, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1957 in Helena, MT to Melvin and Margaret King.

She graduated from the first graduating class at Capital High School in 1975.

She would help anyone that needed it. Bingo was her passion and she was a pretty lucky lady.

She married her husband, Steve Wriston on February 13, 1982.

Nora is survived by her huband Steve Wriston, her son David Ekman, her son Cody Wriston, her step daughter Michaela Zent (Holly), sister Sue (Gary) Schmidt, sister-in-law Sherrie Mannix, 1 granddaughter, many nephews, 1 niece, several cousins, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother and grandparents.

She will be deeply missed.

