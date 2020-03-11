Worster, John

Sept. 3, 1948 – March 6, 2020
John Worster, passed away at home on March 6, 2020 due to IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.)
John was born September 3, 1948, on the island of Manhattan in the great city of New York, to Lillian Behlmer Worster. Later Lillian married Ernest McKinley and gave John 4 brothers to pick on growing up.
John spent most of his youth living in Ridgewood and Astoria Queens. The family later moved to Long Island where he became an avid Mets fan. Upon graduation from High School, he headed West to California where he worked and went to school. Not having enough money to finish school, he enlisted in the army. He saw service from late 1969 to early 1973. His time overseas was spent between Korea and Vietnam.
Upon his return, John received a VRA to the Department of Veterans Affairs where he completed 33 years of service in Supply and Contracting. He retired in 2003. John spent his leisure time playing spring and summer softball on 3 different leagues. During winter months, he was an avid bowler and bowled on several different leagues. To his dismay he had to stop bowling at age 69 due to poor health. Happily, his last ball was a strike!
John was preceded in death by his parents Lillian and Ernest McKinley. He is survived by his wife of almost 28 years, Pam; children Shannon and Jolean (Joel); grandchildren Derek, Jacob, Caleb and Coupland; brothers Richard (Channi), Bill (Sue), Peter, and David (Teresa); nieces Erin, Molly, and Layla; nephews Sean, Ross, Ian and Zach; cousins Ellen, Barbra, and Sue.
Special thanks to Dr. Andrew Gilbert for the advice and healthcare. A special thanks to Dr. Jessica Bailey and her wonderful staff of Hospice employees. They provided exceptional help and understanding.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time. To offer condolences to Pam and the family, please visit helenafunerals.com
