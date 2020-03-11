Worster, John

Sept. 3, 1948 – March 6, 2020

John Worster, passed away at home on March 6, 2020 due to IPF (idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.)

John was born September 3, 1948, on the island of Manhattan in the great city of New York, to Lillian Behlmer Worster. Later Lillian married Ernest McKinley and gave John 4 brothers to pick on growing up.

John spent most of his youth living in Ridgewood and Astoria Queens. The family later moved to Long Island where he became an avid Mets fan. Upon graduation from High School, he headed West to California where he worked and went to school. Not having enough money to finish school, he enlisted in the army. He saw service from late 1969 to early 1973. His time overseas was spent between Korea and Vietnam.

Upon his return, John received a VRA to the Department of Veterans Affairs where he completed 33 years of service in Supply and Contracting. He retired in 2003. John spent his leisure time playing spring and summer softball on 3 different leagues. During winter months, he was an avid bowler and bowled on several different leagues. To his dismay he had to stop bowling at age 69 due to poor health. Happily, his last ball was a strike!