Wooden, Gilbert Leroy "Gil"

Gilbert Leroy "Gil" Wooden went home to Glory on May 25th, just shy of his 77th birthday on Monday, May 25, 2020. Gil peacefully passed surrounded by his family, pastor and wife. He is survived by his wife of nearly 55yrs, Cheryl "Chery", their three children; Brian Wooden (Jody), Laura Griffith (Mike) and Thad Wooden and their three granddaughters; Ariel Wisniewski (Josh), Savannah and Keannah Wooden. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Wooden of Bozeman, his children and grandchildren.

Gil was born May 26th 1943, in Longmont, CO to Floyd and Ruth Wooden. He graduated from Colorado State University in 1965 with a Bachelors of Science Degree, and completed his Masters of Education Degree in 1969. He married Cheryl Lynn Pierceall, his college sweetheart, on August 7th, 1965 in Colorado Springs, CO.

His 48 years of teaching high school math, science, Bible and coaching wresting and girls cross country began in 1967 in Greybull, WY. In 1967 he and Chery moved to Helena, MT where he taught and coached at Helena High School. In 1973 he became Capital High School's 1st wrestling coach and later the Girls Cross Country coach.