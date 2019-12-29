{{featured_button_text}}
Woehl, Ruth

Ruth Woehl of Helena, and later Washington state, passed into the arms of her Savior on August 21, 2019, with family by her side.

Her motto was "treat others as you'd like to be treated" and she lived like that. She was an active member in her Church and treated the world by her motto. She cared dearly for ALL of her family. She is deeply loved and missed.

For Ruth's full obituary, go to Bergh Funeral Service of Tonasket, WA.

