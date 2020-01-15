Wiseman, Kristopher Len

March 4, 1979 – Dec. 22, 2019
Kris passed away December 22,2019 at his parents home in East. Helena Montana. He died from a blood clot that traveled to his lungs. Kris was born to Darlene Hulst Wiseman and Jim Wiseman on March 4, 1979. Kris grew up loving baseball and while playing Babe Ruth Baseball he tried out and made several All Star teams. One of Critter’s favorite memories is making the USA Team and traveling to Japan to play many Japanese teams. Kris played baseball for the Helena Reps and also Played with the Helena Senators. Kris graduated from Helena High School in 1997. Critter then went to Coeur d’Alene Idaho were he attended college for one year. The next year Critter went to Coos Bay Oregon where he attended college on a Baseball scholarship. Kris then returned to Helena Montana where he had three children. Rylee, Landon and Haylee Wiseman who he loved and adored. Kris attended the Helena College of Technology in August 2006 where he received his LPN license. In 2010 While working as a LPN and raising his children Critter went back to the College of Technology where he earned his RN degree. Critter enjoyed politics and loved a good debate which he usually won. He also loved to cook and knew every good place to eat in any town he was associated with. He also was a huge Chicago Bears and St Lewis Cardinals fan from a very young age and he never wavered from them.
Kris was survived by daughter, Rylee Wiseman son, Landon Wiseman and daughter, Haylee Wiseman. Half sister, Cory Wiseman. Parents, Jim and Darlene Wiseman. Grandmother Muriel “Mo” Hulst. Aunts and Uncles, John and Nancy Nickovic, Larry Wiseman, Mick Wiseman, Kevin and Tanja Hulst, Dennis and Diane Hulst, Karlene “Timmy” and Brian Bayer. Many cousins, three nephews and one niece.
Kris was preceded in death by grandparents, Doris and Curly Wiseman, grandfather, Leonard Hulst, uncles, Gary Wiseman, Chuck Wiseman, Clyde Wiseman and cousin Tiger Wiseman.
