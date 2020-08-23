Wilson, Murdo Patrick

Murdo Patrick Wilson passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on August 14, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1931, at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana to parents Donald and Nancy Wilson, Sr. Murdo was raised on the home ranch, just south of Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation. His family raised cattle, sheep and horses, including his two favorite horses “Snip” and “Bear Medicine.” His father, Donald Wilson, Sr., owned and leased a vast livestock operation on the reservation.
Murdo attended schools in Cut Bank and Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1950. He was on the Varsity Track and Ski Teams. He then went on to Oregon where he got his college degree.
Along with his brother, Donald Wilson, Jr., Murdo was part owner and operator on ranches and farms in Glacier, Pondera, Judith Basin, Chouteau and Cascade Counties. He entered Navy pilot training at Pensacola, Florida in 1957, and he served with Air Group Nine on the USS Ranger, CVA-61, for two years.
When Murdo returned back home to Montana with his family, he soon became a farm and land broker, and became Montana’s first nationally accredited Farm and Land Broker in 1974. He had offices in Great Falls and Lewistown. Murdo worked for the Montana Department of Transportation towards the end of his career. He retired in 1994 as Field Right of Way Supervisor for the Billings MDOT District.
Murdo is survived by daughters, Shannon Wilson of Great Falls, MT and Linda Wilson of Federal Way, WA, and son, Donald Leo Wilson (Leyla) of Covington, WA. He is also survived by granddaughters, Starr and Camilla; grandsons, Stephen, Ryan and Andrew; long term friends at the Montana Nugget Casino in Helena, Bridget, Wayne, Rob, Rick and Sandy; and very special best friends, his daughter, Shannon, and Judi Reynolds of Winston, MT.
Burial of ashes will be at the family plot in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with Military Honors, in Great Falls, MT, on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 am.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Service information
10:00AM
26th Street South and 24th Avenue S
Great Falls, MT 59405
