Wilson, Murdo Patrick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Murdo Patrick Wilson passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on August 14, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1931, at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana to parents Donald and Nancy Wilson, Sr. Murdo was raised on the home ranch, just south of Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation. His family raised cattle, sheep and horses, including his two favorite horses “Snip” and “Bear Medicine.” His father, Donald Wilson, Sr., owned and leased a vast livestock operation on the reservation.

Murdo attended schools in Cut Bank and Great Falls. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1950. He was on the Varsity Track and Ski Teams. He then went on to Oregon where he got his college degree.

Along with his brother, Donald Wilson, Jr., Murdo was part owner and operator on ranches and farms in Glacier, Pondera, Judith Basin, Chouteau and Cascade Counties. He entered Navy pilot training at Pensacola, Florida in 1957, and he served with Air Group Nine on the USS Ranger, CVA-61, for two years.