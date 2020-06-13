Wilson, Danell E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Danell E. Wilson, age 21, of Helena, passed away on June 2nd, 2020.

Danell was born on January 16, 1999 to Nolon and Julie Wilson in Helena, Montana. She attended Helena High School and had many acquaintances. She attended elementary through high school with her best friends Shauntel and Katlyn.

She loved spending time hiking, camping, playing video games, doing make up, singing, and making videos. She was a six-foot teddy bear who loved to give lots of hugs and had the sweetest heart. She had many friends through Shodair and Aware that touched her life and helped her cope with difficult times.

She is survived by her parents Nolon and Julie Wilson; brother Patrick (Sabra); sister Alyssa; uncles James (Karla) and Thes; aunts Debbie (Warren) Lang, Pam (Jim) Sheriff, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her aunt Crystal (Darvin) Raph, Wilson grandparents, and McMillin grandparents.

We will miss her beautiful face and voice of an angel. Fly high baby girl, we love you.

Memorials in Danell’s name can be made to Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604, in memory of her cats Toby, Theo, and Dorothy. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Danell.

To plant a tree in memory of Danell Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.