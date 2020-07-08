Williams, Wanda Radley

April 2, 1929 - June 28, 2020
On the rainy afternoon of June 28, 2020, Wanda passed away at her daughter’s home of natural causes, surrounded by her loving children & grandchildren.
Wanda’s rich life story began in Portis, Kansas on April 2, 1929 as the youngest of 11 children to Janie Mae and George Palmer. She was the only one in her family to be born in a hospital.
Her early childhood was filled with sweet memories of sharing a bed with her sisters Jean, June and Jessie: walking to school with her sisters and dog Buster to a 1 room school house; and spending time on the family farm. At the age of 9, Wanda, her mother and siblings moved to Helena following the death of their father.
Wanda graced the halls of Helena High School becoming well involved in cheerleading and other school activities. She had an active social life and loved hanging out with her friends, attending slumber parties and dancing at the Sock Hop. She also worked at the ice cream parlor for a short while and baby sat for other families. Wanda had the heart of a dancer and her love of dance lasted throughout her lifetime.
Wanda married her high school sweetheart, Robert Radley on August 17, 1947. Together, they had 6 children, Robert Jr, Rebecca, Cynthia, Daniel, Thomas & James. Wanda invested many of her years raising her children, easily translating her love into delicious meals and heart warming desserts that tickled many of her children and grandchildren’s imagination for years to come. Later, she worked as a bookkeeper for USF&G & Capri Inc., retiring in 1981.
As a family, they enjoyed many fun adventures to Kansas, California, Spokane and Yellowstone Park. Kiwanis played huge part in Robert and Wanda’s life providing them opportunities to travel to places like Calgary, Toronto and Miles City to name a few. Despite their many travels, the Lincoln Family Cabin remained their special place where family and friends gather to visit, enjoy bbq’s, play horseshoes and go on hikes. Sadly, after 34 years of marriage, Robert passed away on April 6, 1981.
Wanda’s life continued to be enriched with her marriage to Ray Williams, a long time family friend, on March 31, 1984. Her family grew further with the addition of Connie, Ron and Marvin. Ray and Wanda’s time together was underscored by many RV trips to Oklahoma and Arizona. Their wanderlust also brought them to the Philippines and Costa Rica for two of their grandsons’ wedding. The Lincoln Family Cabin similarly became the backdrop for their special times. Ice fishing and church functions further deepened their bond. Ray passed away on May 29, 2015 after 31 years of marriage.
Wanda was a woman of many talents. She loved gardening and canning. She never left her cookie jars empty and magically seemed to have an endless supply of Snickerdoodles and chocolate crinkles for lucky visitors. She enjoyed her quilt projects with her daughters and shared her quilting talents as a member of the Nazarene quilting group making quilts for veterans. If shopping was a sport, she was an elite athlete especially when she was with her dear sister Jessie.
Wanda possessed a disarming sense of humor. Her wittiness was incredible and enduring up to her twilight years. Laughter was always a big part of family functions. Wanda’s joy and laughter would always be magnified further around her “Sisti Uglers” - Molly, Jean, June and Jessie.
Her love for her family was immense and she always made it felt and known. She was never the one to shy away from saying “I love you” to her children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband Robert, second husband Ray, parents Janie & George Palmer, sons Robert Jr. & Thomas, grandson Jered & great-granddaughter Eternity, Siblings: Brothers Owen, Lane, George, Allen, Sisters: Alline, Zona Wolters, Merle McManus, Jean Martello, Jessie Nick & June Casper.
Survivors include children, Micki Radley, Helena, Becky (Dan) Schulze, Billings, Cynthia (Wes) Austin, Helena, Dan (Bev) Radley, Helena, James (Caryl) Radley, Dayton OH, Connie (Craig)Ambrose, Somers, Ron (Barb)Williams, East Helena, Marvin (Sheila) Williams, Helena. Brother-in-law John Martello
19 Grandchildren, Byron, Steve & Jesse, Danyel, Travis & Lisa, Cherese, Chris, Josh, Gretchen & Janie, Jason & Nick
Seth & Caleb, Nathan & Whitney, Kelsey & Kyndal
22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren
Numerous nieces & nephews
Wanda made a meaningful mark in this world as a wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her presence will be deeply missed.
Wanda’s family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Touchmark, especially Nancy & Joe, Hospice - Emily, Nina & Suzette for their care & support.
A private family service will be held.
Remembrances in Wanda’s name may be made to: Helena Food Share, Wounded Warriors or to the charity of your choice.
