Williams, Wanda Radley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 2, 1929 - June 28, 2020

On the rainy afternoon of June 28, 2020, Wanda passed away at her daughter’s home of natural causes, surrounded by her loving children & grandchildren.

Wanda’s rich life story began in Portis, Kansas on April 2, 1929 as the youngest of 11 children to Janie Mae and George Palmer. She was the only one in her family to be born in a hospital.

Her early childhood was filled with sweet memories of sharing a bed with her sisters Jean, June and Jessie: walking to school with her sisters and dog Buster to a 1 room school house; and spending time on the family farm. At the age of 9, Wanda, her mother and siblings moved to Helena following the death of their father.

Wanda graced the halls of Helena High School becoming well involved in cheerleading and other school activities. She had an active social life and loved hanging out with her friends, attending slumber parties and dancing at the Sock Hop. She also worked at the ice cream parlor for a short while and baby sat for other families. Wanda had the heart of a dancer and her love of dance lasted throughout her lifetime.