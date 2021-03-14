William Mason Hunter

Bill lived his early years in White Sulphur Springs, then Helena, graduating from Helena High in 1959. He immediately moved to New York City, for several decades, where he graduated from Design School, danced on Broadway, managed theater in Off-Broadway Box Offices, and made many friends in theater. He then lived for several decades in Los Angeles, helping start ‘The Cake Walk', which supplied unbelievable decadent cakes to his high-class clients, as well as to the luckier of his friends and family. His artistic talent and aesthetic genius showed in the design work he did there. He also traveled to NYC and Italy collecting religious art and artifacts for the renovation of American Cathedrals. As in other eras of his life, friends made then became an enduring part of his later life. He moved back to Helena, where he and his partner of four decades, Bill Countryman, started The Lemon Tree Interior Design Business.