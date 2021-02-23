William C. Hickman

Aug. 26, 1929 - Feb. 18, 2021

William (Bill) Charles Hickman was born on August 26, 1929 to RL and Olema Hickman in the city of Great Falls, Montana.

Shortly after Bill's high school graduation he attended diesel mechanic school in Chicago and was a truck driver delivering Jeeps.

Bill met Miyuki, his beloved wife of 67 years in 1952 while stationed in Japan as a member of the United States Army. During his service in Japan, Bill courted Miyuki by meeting her family and seeing the beautiful town and countryside that she grew up in. Bill always enjoyed reminiscing about those times.

In early 1953, Bill went back to the States and then returned to Japan as a civilian. Bill and Miyuki were married at the American Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan on June 22, 1953.

Bill and Miyuki started the journey of their life together by taking the freighter, Ocean Mail, to the United States. Upon arriving, they made their home in Montana. Two years later, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Cecelia Hickman and again, two years later by the birth of their son, Clay Hickman.