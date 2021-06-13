William Allen Andresen was born August 5, 1957, to William and Betty Joy Andresen in Helena and passed away October 30, 2020, in Marysville Washington with his sister Darla by his side.

Bill was big brother to Darla (Tom) and Scott (Pam). He attended school at Central, Rossiter, CR Anderson and Capital High.

Bill enjoyed playing baseball & bowling on leagues as a child and an adult. He was a life-long Raiders and Nascar fan.

Bill worked as a Keno caller and at several sign shops around town as a silk screener.

Bill was married to Pegi and welcomed his son Eric into the world. Bill enjoyed being a father.

Bill struggled with health issues all his life. Countless times he proved the doctors wrong and pulled through when they were sure he would not. Bill was a walking miracle.

Bill moved to Washington state with Darla and Tom in 2004. There he met Lenore Cox and her son Isaac. Together they explored the Seattle area. Lenore guided Bill in the process of getting the assistance he needed. We will be forever grateful for their friendship.

Bill was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles many friends and “adopted” Moms and Dads.