"Oh the hell!" Wilbur J. Waisner, 88, the firecracker he was, went out with a bang on July 3, 2021. His recall, intelligence, and wit were stuff of legends. When he took a long pause and turned to you with his eyes squinted, you knew you were about to be enriched with a wealth of wisdom. His colorfully crafted language gives friends and family a catalog of quips and stories that will forever remain his legacy.

Wilbur entered this world already a legend on June 28, 1933, in a tar paper shack at Hiawatha Camp, Wyoming at only 2.5 pounds. Fayora and Wilbur Sr. kept him in a shoebox and watched their miracle thrive. He grew up strong to be big brother to four sisters- Norma Hovland "Jitterbug," Betty Kerns, Maxine Bowen (deceased) and Shirley Adams (deceased).

Wilbur served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 as a radio operator. Soon after, he married Maureen Bailey (deceased) and had two daughters, Joanne and Maureen (the latter who preceded him in death). Wilbur remained a bachelor most of his life in Helena, MT. He served as an analytical chemist at the cement plant in East Helena for 30 years.