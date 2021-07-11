"Oh the hell!" Wilbur J. Waisner, 88, the firecracker he was, went out with a bang on July 3, 2021. His recall, intelligence, and wit were stuff of legends. When he took a long pause and turned to you with his eyes squinted, you knew you were about to be enriched with a wealth of wisdom. His colorfully crafted language gives friends and family a catalog of quips and stories that will forever remain his legacy.
Wilbur entered this world already a legend on June 28, 1933, in a tar paper shack at Hiawatha Camp, Wyoming at only 2.5 pounds. Fayora and Wilbur Sr. kept him in a shoebox and watched their miracle thrive. He grew up strong to be big brother to four sisters- Norma Hovland "Jitterbug," Betty Kerns, Maxine Bowen (deceased) and Shirley Adams (deceased).
Wilbur served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 as a radio operator. Soon after, he married Maureen Bailey (deceased) and had two daughters, Joanne and Maureen (the latter who preceded him in death). Wilbur remained a bachelor most of his life in Helena, MT. He served as an analytical chemist at the cement plant in East Helena for 30 years.
His friends were very important to him. He adventured with them throughout the state for many years, taming the Bob Marshall and wetting a line at all of his favorite fishing spots throughout the state. He served as the ultimate guide, able to name every river, highway, mountain, and historic locale along the way. On visits to see friends and family all over the US he opted not to fly, preferring the solitude of the open road. There may have been worries along the way, but time was never among them.
Grandpa loved his "doggone doggy," Wrigley. He spent time weekly at the VFW, Hardee's, and the Montana Nugget for decades "solving the world's problems." He appreciated a green lawn, the promise of rain, a second glass of sangria, Jeopardy, in depth conversations about sports and weather, and some popcorn with his butter. He never paid a bill late and never took a roast out of the oven early enough. He reveled in a good "maggy" or book and Sunday evenings with 60 minutes and a Diet Pepsi. He held a special place in his heart for his great-grandson Jaxton "Poncho" with whom he shared many after school hours, projects, and hearty laughs.
Granddaughter Meaghn along with her husband Steve and the son Jax will miss Monday night dinners and the tides of laughter they all shared.
In lieu of flowers, Wilbur would only ask that you take care of your yard and more importantly, take care of your family and those friends who you make your family.
We ask you stop by the VFW and retell the stories he is no longer here to tell on Aug 11, 2021 at noon at the VFW in East Helena. Graveside services will be held at the Veterans Cemetery the same day at 10 a.m.
