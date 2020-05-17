Wiggins, Donald "Don"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald (Don) Wiggins passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and best friend Kathy, and his family.

He was born June 20, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana. Don enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1951 at the age of 17 with his father’s permission. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam. He served his country proudly, but never forgot and was bitter about the reception he received after returning from Vietnam. He retired in 1971 after 20 years.

Don was a jokester; he loved to make people laugh with his tall tales, antics and pranks. With a wink and a smile, you felt the love he had for you. If you were blessed enough to sit at his table, you were family to him.

He loved fishing with his wife and kids. Notre Dame on Saturday and Broncos on Sunday; which included phone calls between him and his boys with an excited whoop whoop for every touchdown the Broncos scored.

He had a tremendous love of all animals who were always gathered in a circle around him at dinner to get a treat.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 1 sister, 2 sons, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. He was the last of his family.