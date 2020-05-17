Wiggins, Donald "Don"

Donald (Don) Wiggins passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 surrounded by his wife and best friend Kathy, and his family.
He was born June 20, 1934 in South Bend, Indiana. Don enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1951 at the age of 17 with his father’s permission. He served in the Korean War and Vietnam. He served his country proudly, but never forgot and was bitter about the reception he received after returning from Vietnam. He retired in 1971 after 20 years.
Don was a jokester; he loved to make people laugh with his tall tales, antics and pranks. With a wink and a smile, you felt the love he had for you. If you were blessed enough to sit at his table, you were family to him.
He loved fishing with his wife and kids. Notre Dame on Saturday and Broncos on Sunday; which included phone calls between him and his boys with an excited whoop whoop for every touchdown the Broncos scored.
He had a tremendous love of all animals who were always gathered in a circle around him at dinner to get a treat.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 1 sister, 2 sons, father-in-law, and mother-in-law. He was the last of his family.
Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy, 7 children; David, Leslie(Richard Ybanez) Mary Lynn, Mike (Jan), Kimberlee Manix-Anderson (Big Kim), Steve (Joann), and Kim (Little Kim); 7 grandchildren: Laurel (Jaimes), Chelsea (Mike), Thane, Steven (Shannon Layng), Dalton, Danielle, and Brady; 3 great-grandchildren: Micah, Laila, Maiya, and Charlie on the way; 3 brothers-in-law, and 4 sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P.O. Box 4455, Helena, MT 59604. Services will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Don.
