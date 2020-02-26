Wieder, Bryon Lee

Aug. 12, 1958 – Feb. 24, 2020

Bryon Lee Wieder was born August 12, 1958 to Robert and Leone Wieder at St. Patrick’s hospital in Missoula. He was the fourth of nine kids. They were raised on the family ranch in Potomac until 1969 when they moved to New Mexico for a short period of time. At the end of 1969 they returned to Bonner, MT. Bryon attended Bonner school, and a short while at Sentinel High School. Until one day he told his Dad he didn’t want to go to school anymore. His Dad told him he had to get a job, so that is exactly what he did, and his hard work ethic stayed with him his entire life.

In 1986 he was working as a wrangler for Cabin Creek Outfitters; while in the mountains doing what he loved most, he met the love of his life, a camp cook named Roxeen. They were married January 16, 1986. They both shared a love for the outdoors and horses.

On April 4, 1989 they welcomed their daughter Breanne, and on March 24, 1994, their son Nathan. They owned a fencing and landscaping business, one that Bryon is still very known for to this day.