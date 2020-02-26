Wieder, Bryon Lee

Aug. 12, 1958 – Feb. 24, 2020
Bryon Lee Wieder was born August 12, 1958 to Robert and Leone Wieder at St. Patrick’s hospital in Missoula. He was the fourth of nine kids. They were raised on the family ranch in Potomac until 1969 when they moved to New Mexico for a short period of time. At the end of 1969 they returned to Bonner, MT. Bryon attended Bonner school, and a short while at Sentinel High School. Until one day he told his Dad he didn’t want to go to school anymore. His Dad told him he had to get a job, so that is exactly what he did, and his hard work ethic stayed with him his entire life.
In 1986 he was working as a wrangler for Cabin Creek Outfitters; while in the mountains doing what he loved most, he met the love of his life, a camp cook named Roxeen. They were married January 16, 1986. They both shared a love for the outdoors and horses.
On April 4, 1989 they welcomed their daughter Breanne, and on March 24, 1994, their son Nathan. They owned a fencing and landscaping business, one that Bryon is still very known for to this day.
The beginning of 2001 they relocated to Helena. There Bryon was very active with his kids and the 4-H program. They raised show lambs, and he took great pride when the kids finished in the top of their class. He also loved hunting, camping, fishing, and leatherwork, all things he shared with his family.
You have free articles remaining.
His love for the outdoors and raising animals has been instilled in his children and grandchildren. Many family vacations were spent in the mountains on horseback. Every year he looked forward to the week he could spend away from it all with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, sister, Cindy, and grandson, Drake.
He is survived by his wife, Roxeen of Helena, daughters, Jamie (Jack) Sievers of Arlee and Breanne Wieder of Billings, son, Nathan Wieder of Helena, grandkids, Brylee, Brayden, Emma, Maylee, Colt and Ryle, his mother, Leone Wieder of Missoula, brothers and sisters, Artha (Jody) Malatare, Russ (Julie) Wieder both of Arlee, Debra (Gary) Lucht, and Sharon Wieder, of Missoula, Lola (Dan) Skillman of Helena, Bradly Wieder of Charlo, and Melody (Ivan) Thompson of Lewiston, ID. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a memorial potluck service Friday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m. at the Arlee Brown Building, and another memorial this summer at his favorite spot in the mountains to spread his ashes.
There will be a third memorial this spring in Helena for family, friends, and co-workers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Bryon’s behalf to the Montana VA Voluntary Service. Checks can be mailed to PO Box 167, Fort Harrison, MT 59636.
To offer a condolence or to share a story about Bryon please visit www.helenafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.