Wesley James Tintinger

Jan. 11, 1937 to Aug. 11, 2021
Wesley James ‘Wes' Tintinger, age 84, of Helena, passed away August 11, 2021. This is my Dad, my mentor, a husband, friend, brother, and the last Grampa Ting. He was the hardest working man I will ever know. Up every morning with a mission on his mind, he didn't stop until the sun went down. As a bricklayer for Gruber Masonry in Helena for 50 years, Dad helped shape our community in brick, block and stone. He built what seems like hundreds of fireplaces on weekends, sometimes in exchange for dental services or some other barter, but always to make a little headway in the betterment of our family. He built or rebuilt two houses on his off hours and always had a car project going. As a model railroader, he built a small, to scale, town and along with the surrounding mountain landscape.
Dad was defeated this Wednesday morning by that terrible affliction of old age when his heart told him he had reached the end of a life well lived.
He taught my brother and me to be men of humility, grace, integrity, and love with a strong work ethic, not by demanding or preaching, but by being a living example of what a quiet, gentle man can accomplish in a lifetime. Every story told, and retold (there were a lot of them) stemmed from an experience, a relationship, a few mistakes and a few successes.
His life was not an easy one. Born in Great Falls the youngest of the first set of siblings, his mom (Margaret Oliver) died of tuberculosis when he was very young. He and his three siblings (Don, Edna Mae, & Ken) were shuffled to relatives because my Grampa Ting (Russell Tintinger) didn't have the tools to raise them on his own. Consequently, Dad grew up as a farm hand with his Aunt Agnes and Uncle Ed Oliver in Fort Shaw, Mt. He did graduate from High School in Simms and soon joined the 186th Fighter Squadron Air Guard in Great Falls where he served for nine years. Because of the time spent in Galen Hospital with TB, along with his brother Ken and Mother, Dad regretted that he was not able to join the active military service but did serve in the 1063rd Combat Engineers of the Montana National Guard and the 396th Station Hospital Army Reserves for another 14 years.
Dad lost three children in his lifetime. Leslie and Tim eventually died of Huntington's Disease and Dusty died of diabetes a few years ago.
Dad married Mom, Marilyn Kay (Katie) in 1965. This August 21st, they will have been married for 56 years. You can't mistake the love they have for one another, particularly after watching Mom with Dad these last few days in the ICU. As a former ICU nurse, she knows all too well what those buzzing and beeping machines mean.
Mom, Kat (daughter-in-law), my wife Tracey and me (Ben) along with our kids, Jon, Sam, Jaylen and Trey and will help carry on his legacy. His sisters Betty Jane, Jan, and June and sisters-in-law Carolyn and Dee as well as a whole tribe of nieces, nephews and friends will be there with us when we toast Pop for a life fulfilled.
Services will be held at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church at 3:00pm on Saturday, August 21st. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Wes.
