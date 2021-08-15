Wesley James Tintinger

Jan. 11, 1937 to Aug. 11, 2021

Wesley James ‘Wes' Tintinger, age 84, of Helena, passed away August 11, 2021. This is my Dad, my mentor, a husband, friend, brother, and the last Grampa Ting. He was the hardest working man I will ever know. Up every morning with a mission on his mind, he didn't stop until the sun went down. As a bricklayer for Gruber Masonry in Helena for 50 years, Dad helped shape our community in brick, block and stone. He built what seems like hundreds of fireplaces on weekends, sometimes in exchange for dental services or some other barter, but always to make a little headway in the betterment of our family. He built or rebuilt two houses on his off hours and always had a car project going. As a model railroader, he built a small, to scale, town and along with the surrounding mountain landscape.

Dad was defeated this Wednesday morning by that terrible affliction of old age when his heart told him he had reached the end of a life well lived.

He taught my brother and me to be men of humility, grace, integrity, and love with a strong work ethic, not by demanding or preaching, but by being a living example of what a quiet, gentle man can accomplish in a lifetime. Every story told, and retold (there were a lot of them) stemmed from an experience, a relationship, a few mistakes and a few successes.